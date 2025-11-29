VIDEO: Neymar IGNORES Medical Advice, Scores For Santos Despite Knee Injury In Crucial Relegation Battle

Neymar has risked a potential spot in the World Cup 2026 next year with a brave decision to pull boyhood club Santos FC out of trouble. Neymar's return home hasn't gone as per plan with constant injury troubles for the former Barcelona superstar. His latest issue, a meniscus injury, ruled him out of action for the rest of the year.

However, Santos were 17th and in the relegation zone heading into the final three games of the season. The 33-year-old risked a serious injury and decided to play despite being advised rest. Neymar scored and assisted in a 3-0 win, pulling Santos out of the relegation for now.

Multiple reports in Brazilian media suggest that Neymar had suffered a tear in the meniscus area of his left knee. An arthroscopy is the recommended course of action but the procedure would likely sideline him for around a month, ending his season. Instead of getting treated and boost his World Cup bid, Neymar chose to continue training with Santos adding more risk and strain to his already fragile knee.

The risk was worth it for Neymar. He fired the opener in their game against Sport. He crowned the performance with another assist in a comfortable 3-0 win. The three points from the game meant Santos jumped to 15th in the Brazilian Serie A. Santos are now 15th, two points clear of Vitoria who however have a game in hand.