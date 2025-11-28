Scary Scenes! Donyell Malen Suffers Nasty Head Injury As He Gets Struck By An Object Thrown From Crowd; Video

Image: X

In a dramatic evening at Aston Villa’s home ground, Donyell Malen delivered a stellar performance on the field, but the night was marred by chaos off it. During the Europa League clash against BSC Young Boys, Malen not only scored twice but was also struck on the head by an object thrown from the crowd as he celebrated the first goal, leaving him with a visible cut.

Malen’s first-half header in the 27th minute put Villa ahead, but his celebrations, directed toward the visiting fans, prompted a wave of hostility. Reports indicate a plastic cup (or similar object) was hurled from the Young Boys supporters’ section and hit Malen on the head. Despite the cut, the Dutch forward showed grit and composure: just before half-time, he doubled Villa’s lead, all the while visibly refusing to engage again with the hostile section of fans.

The celebrations triggered widespread unrest. Television footage and post-match reports described scenes of supporters ripping out seats, hurling more objects, including plastic cups and pieces of seating and clashing violently with police and stewards. The trouble came to a head just before halftime, forcing the referee to suspend play for around five minutes.

Even efforts by Young Boys’ captain Loris Benito to calm the situation proved insufficient, tensions escalated enough for police in riot gear to step in, with some away fans ejected from the stadium.

Once play resumed, Villa held on to their lead. The second-half saw no further major incidents, and despite a late goal from Young Boys’ Joel Monteiro, Villa clinched a 2-1 win, a result that underlined their strong form in the competition.

Premier League 2025: Ezri Konsa Receives First Red Card Of Season As Aston Villa Reduced To 10 Men Against Newcastle; Video

Aston Villa found themselves in serious trouble during their opening Premier League clash against Newcastle United after defender Ezri Konsa was shown a straight red card for a foul on Anthony Gordon. This is the first red card of the new season. The incident unfolded in dramatic fashion following a lightning-quick counterattack from the Magpies.

It all began with a rapid transition, as Anthony Elanga surged forward through midfield with blistering pace, catching the Villa backline off guard. Spotting the run of Anthony Gordon, Elanga played a perfectly weighted through ball behind the defence. Gordon sprinted onto it, breaking free in a clear goalscoring position.

As the Newcastle forward looked certain to go one-on-one with the goalkeeper, Konsa, who had been caught behind the play, desperately lunged back and pulled Gordon down just outside the area. The challenge left referee Craig Pawson with little choice but to reach for his pocket and issue a straight red card to Konsa for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.