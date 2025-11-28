 'No Big Statements, Just Quiet Solidarity': Suniel Shetty Praises Jemimah Rodrigues After She Opts Out Of WBBL For Smriti Mandhana
Suniel Shetty praised the strong bond between Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues after news broke that Jemimah skipped the WBBL to stay by Smriti’s side following her wedding postponement. Calling the cricketer's gesture 'quiet solidarity,' he celebrated their genuine friendship.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 04:24 PM IST
Smriti Mandhana | Instagram

It seems even Bollywood actors were left surprised by the news of Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding postponement. When it emerged that Smriti's friend Jemimah Rodrigues had opted out of the WBBL to support her, Suniel Shetty also voiced his support for Smriti.

Uploading the picture of the news article, Suniel wrote, "Bumped into this article first thing in the morning and my heart felt full. Jemimah leaving the WBBL to be by Smriti’s side. No big statements, just quiet solidarity (sic)." He ended his post, saying, "This is what real teammates do. Simple. Straight. Genuine (sic)."

Jemimah was scheduled to fly back after attending Smriti and Palash’s wedding. However, she chose to stay by Smriti's side to support her during her father’s deteriorating health. As a result, she decided to miss the Women’s Big Bash League season in Australia. "The Brisbane Heat have agreed to a request to release Jemimah Rodrigues from the remainder of the Women’s Big Bash League (sic)," said Brisbane Heat as per The Hindu's report.

As per the Indian Express Brisbane Heat's CEO, Terry Svenson, claimed that it was crucial time for the club. However, he understood that it was a difficult situation for Jemimah too. He reportedly said, "It has obviously been a challenging time for Jemi, so while it is unfortunate that she will take no further part in the WBBL, we were more than willing to agree to her request to remain in India (sic)."

Smriti's father was admitted to the hospital after experiencing heart-attack like symptoms. Fortunately, he is now 'completely stable' and has been discharged. Doctors performed an angiography and found no blockages. So far, there is no report on whether Smriti and Palash's wedding will take place.

