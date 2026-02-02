Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, February 2: Major Leap Shows Abhira Struggling To Fulfill Mukti's Dream

YRKKH | Star Plus

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, February 2: Today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai takes a leap of several years. The episode begins with Abhira being introduced as a mechanic. She asks her workers to go home as it’s their daughter’s ceremony. Returning to her small home, she sees the grown-up Vani, now called Mukti, taking down the vision board.

When Abhira asks why she brought it down, Mukti says that before the world can break her dream, she is taking it down herself. Abhira cheers her up, saying daughters are never a burden to their mothers, and encourages her to stay hopeful.

A flashback shows Maira and Armaan opposing Abhira, claiming that Maira and Vani cannot be the same for her.

Abhira then attends Mangilal's daughter's khol bharai function. During the celebration, Rinku's mother informs her that Rinku has run away from home. When Abhira goes to find her, she sees Rinku signing some papers. Rinku confesses she fled because her parents had finalised her wedding before she could complete her graduation, and her in-laws did not want her to study. While Mukti suggests breaking the marriage, Abhira insists there is always a way to resolve things without breaking relationships.

Abhira brings Rinku back and requests her in-laws to let her complete her graduation. When her soon-to-be mother-in-law mocks her education, asking if college will teach her to make perfect chapatis and then throws her college papers, Abhira steps in, calling out the woman for looking down on a woman who wants to study.

Rinku's soon-to-be husband supports her and asks her to sign the papers, leaving everyone happy. Later, Mukti praises her mother for prioritising education.

Abhira then receives a call from the bank, informing her that her loan for her daughter’s education has been rejected. Despite urging the bank manager, she receives no positive response, leaving her worried about how to fund Mukti’s dream school.

During Rinku's khol bharai rasam, a man arrives to get her to sign the papers. She first requests Radheshyam not to create chaos, but when he insists, Abhira throws the papers. Radheshyam claims that redeveloping the place will bring profit and asks them to sign. Abhira refuses, saying no one will sign without a guarantee.

Angered by her words, Radheshyam lashes out, claiming her husband left her because of her big-mouthed attitude," and demands to know his whereabouts.

Elsewhere, Armaan is seen cycling with Meher. The promo then shows Abhira working in her garage. At the Kothari house, Armaan's mother asks if he has brought the ring, and he reveals it while standing on stage with Meher.