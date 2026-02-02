 Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6: 'Hygiene Would Go For A Toss...'; Sonali Raut Judges Other Contestants On Their Backgrounds
Actress Sonali Raut has become the second contestant to be eliminated in the Bigg Boss Marathi season 6. Recently, in an interview, she stated that after looking at the contestants and their backgrounds, she understood that there would be hygiene issue in the house.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 09:14 PM IST
Bigg Boss Marathi season 6 started a few days ago, and till now, two contestants from the show have been eliminated. Recently, actress Sonali Raut was evicted from the show, and during an interview with Navshakti, she opened up about her experience in the Bigg Boss house.

The actress said, "At first, when I got the offer for the show, I was super excited. I thought, finally, here’s a chance to do Bigg Boss in Marathi, so I was totally charged up. I even planned a lot of strategies and knew how to play the game. I was also expecting the kind of contestants who would come. But when I reached the house on the first day, I think everyone found me a bit different. They probably thought, "Oh wow, who is she?" I think everyone realised right away that I was going to have the first fight. The audience and the other contestants also got that vibe. Then, around the third or fourth day, I got my infection; the reaction started."

She added, "Also, the background that people were coming from, before the show, I was already asked if I had OCD and hygiene issues, and I said 'yes, I do'. When I saw the other contestants and where they came from, I got an idea that hygiene would go for a toss a bit. I think my start was really good, but because of some health issues, I had to fall back a bit."

This was Sonali's second outing in the Bigg Boss house. In 2014, she had participated in Bigg Boss season 8 (Hindi) and had made it to the top seven.

Sonali Raut Movies

Sonali is known for playing the lead role in Himesh Reshammiya starrer The Xposé. Later, she did a bold cameo in Great Grand Masti opposite Riteish Deshmukh. Interestingly, Bigg Boss Marathi season 6 is also hosted by Riteish.

