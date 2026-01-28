Bigg Boss 18 Fame Rajat Dalal To EXIT The 50 After Suffering Major Injury On Show?

Photo Via Instagram

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal, who was set to appear next on the reality show The 50, which features 50 celebrities competing in intense games and challenges for 26 days and is scheduled to premiere on February 1, 2026, on JioHotstar and Colors, has reportedly exited the show just ahead of its premiere.

Rajat Dalal To Exit The 50?

According to a report by India Forums, Rajat was participating in a high-intensity task when the situation suddenly took a serious turn. What began as a routine challenge quickly escalated into a medical emergency, leaving the production team in shock. The task required sustained upper-body force and rapid exertion under time pressure.

Midway through the activity, he stopped and clutched his arm in visible pain, prompting immediate concern among fellow contestants and crew members.

The report further stated that medical professionals rushed in and filming of The 50 was halted as a precaution. Rajat was taken to an emergency medical facility for further examination, where imaging tests confirmed that he had suffered a severe triceps tear. Doctors reportedly advised Dalal to withdraw from the reality show.Rajat is also said to be scheduled to undergo a lengthy surgery.

As of now, an official confirmation from Rajat or the show's makers is awaited.

The 50 Full List Of Contestants

The full list of 50 contestants confirmed for The 50 includes Karan Patel, Faisal Shaikh (Mr Faisu), Divya Agarwal, Urvashi Dholakia, Shiny Doshi, Ridhi Dogra, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Archana Gautam, Rajat Dalal, Riddhima Pandit, Manisha Rani, Siwet Tomar, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Shrutika Arjun, Nikki Tamboli, Arbaz Patel, Luv Kataria, Archit Kaushik, Lakshay Kaushik, Dimpal Singh, Chahat Pandey, Neelam Giri, Monalisa, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Hamid Barkzi, Nehal Chudasama, Krishna Shroff, Immortal Kaka, Dino James, Dushyant Kukreja, Sumaira Shaikh, Vanshaj Singh, Sapna Chaudhary, Jahnavi Kiran Killekar, Yung Sammy, Adnan Shaikh, Bebika Dhurve, Natalia Janoszek, Rachit Rojha, Faiz Baloch, Saurabh Ghadge, Arushi Chawla, Aarya Jadhao, Tejaswi Madivada, Maxtern, Khanzaadi, and Siddharth Bhardwaj.