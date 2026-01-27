The 50: Lovekesh Kataria Becomes 1st Contestant To Get Eliminated In Arena Task? Here's What We Know

The 50 |

The 50 is all set to premiere on February 1, 2026. Ahead of the release, several spoilers have already started surfacing. The first contestant expected to be eliminated from the show has been revealed. So, who is it? Let’s take a look at the details below.

The 50: First Contestant Expected To Be Eliminated Revealed!

Who will be the first contestant to be eliminated from The 50? If the reports are to be believes, it is Lovekesh Kataria. As per Tarun Sharma, Lovekesh will be evicted on Day 1 of The 50, indeed becoming the first contestant to be eliminated from the Arena task. However, the official announcement is still awaited.

Who Is Lovekesh Kataria?

Lovekesh Kataria is a well-known digital creator who has gained immense popularity on social media under the name Corrupt Tuber, boasting 2.3 million followers on Instagram. Kataria rose to fame after his appearance on Bigg Boss OTT Season 3. According to a report by NDTV, the vlogger and social media influencer’s net worth is estimated to be around ₹2 crore.

Kataria is currently in a relationship with influencer Ashna Chand. The couple is very open about their relationship and even runs a dedicated couple page on social media called Kaleshi Couple Here, where they share glimpses of their life together.

Elvish Yadav Stands In Support For Lovekesh Kataria

Ahead of the release of The 50, a trend is making rounds on social media about which contestants viewers do not want to see on the show. Since many had voted for Kataria, Elvish clarified, "Bhai jo question chal raha hai Jio Cinema pe ki kis contestant ko aap nahi dekhna chahte hain usme Kataria ko vote mat kro bhai. Tum to dekhna chahte ho na Kataria ko." He further urged his fans to read the question carefully before voting and advised them not to vote blindly.

The 50 Release Date & Time

The 50 will be released on Sunday, February 1, 2026. The new episodes will be released at 10.30 pm on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar at 9 pm.