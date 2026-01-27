'Politicians, SC Have Divided Us': Salman Khan's Co-Star Sneha Ullal Expresses Frustration Over Violence & Animal Cruelty In India - VIDEO

Actress Sneha Ullal, best known for starring opposite Salman Khan in Lucky: No Time for Love, voiced concern over the increasing incidents of violence and animal cruelty in India. She also expressed frustration with what she described as a lack of accountability and effective action by authorities.

Taking to Instagram on January 26, the actress shared several videos and captioned them, “Unhappy Citizen Video – Heartbroken and frustrated to see so much violence going on in our country. Such a disgrace.”

In the video, Sneha spoke about how social media has become overwhelming for her due to the constant stream of disturbing content. She said her Instagram feed is flooded with news related to animal abuse, sexual crimes and political commentary, which she finds deeply unsettling. Expressing anger and helplessness, the actress pointed out that crimes often go unpunished, with only FIRs being filed but little follow-up action taken.

She said, "My Instagram is flooded with content about animal cruelty, rapes, some bulls**t political comments and rubbish that I don't even want to read because I just can't stand it. Human beings turn into monsters that are allowed to roam on streets and our authorities are doing nothing about it. Some bloody FIR once but nothing more than that, no punishment. Our Supreme Court, as you know, bahot mast kaam kar rahe hai. It's disgusting and frustrating."

A major part of her message focused on animal cruelty, particularly the abuse of street dogs. Condemning such acts, Sneha said she was shocked by the number of people who openly express hatred toward animals. She stressed that India belongs to everyone and that violence against animals cannot be justified.

"I didn't know our country has so many animal haters. Ye country sirf aapki nahi hai. Aapko kya problem hai? I understand that if a dog has attacked someone, but it is an animal, that particular dog has to be dealt with. For that also there is a system jo aap follow kar sakte ho. But burning dogs, burying dogs, poisoning dogs... aap log ho kaun yaar? Aap log ke maa baap ne kya bana diya hai aapko? Aap log ek threat hai society ko. I fear you more than I fear an aggressive dog," Sneha stated.

On her Instagram story, she wrote, "My Instagram is full of violence and animal cruelty. The politicians and the Supreme Court have unleashed monsters if not created. They have divided us instead of uniting. I'm ashamed and angry at what's going on."

Who is Sneha Ullal?

Sneha rose to fame after starring opposite Salman in the 2005 romantic drama Lucky: No Time for Love, which also marked her Bollywood debut. She later appeared in Hindi films such as Aryan, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and Click, and also carved a niche for herself in Telugu cinema with movies like Ullasamga Utsahamga.

On the work front, she was recently seen in the Telugu film Nilakanta.