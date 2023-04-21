Sneha Ullal on keeping in touch with Salman Khan, 'It's been a while since I met him'

Sneha Ullal |

Actress Sneha Ullal will soon be seen in a film titled Scar. The film also stars Adam Saini and is directed by Manish Vatssalya. Excerpts from an exclusive tête-à-tête with the actress.

What is your latest film Scar all about?

It’s about racism in America post the 9/11 attack, where Sikhs were targeted a lot. Adam has witnessed that and he plays the male lead in the film.

What is your role in Scar?

I play his wife and I don’t know what he is going through until one day I too am subjected to being their target. They didn’t assume that I was his wife, because I don’t look like an Indian. They come to know about me through some source. That’s when; we start getting united against them.

How will you tread in this industry now?

I need to meet people and they should get to know what I am really like. People are not sure if I want to work. I just want people to consider me for good roles as I am now mature enough and I take this as my career. I don’t wish to stoop any lower than that.

What are the other films you are doing?

I have just completed a film titled 3rd October. I play a lawyer and the story is about when a man is falsely accused there is no real law which actually supports males. We take it for granted that women are always right. What if a man is not what a woman is alleging? I love these kinds of real stories.

You are a feminist why did you choose this kind of a story then?

I am a feminist I know such things happen. But you will never see me bring down a woman. This story is all about the law.

You are known for your striking beauty but in 3rd October you will be seen as a lawyer. Your comment?

I am very hungry to perform different and challenging roles. I feel happy if I am given a de glam role to perform. I am fed up with glam roles as I don’t wish to perform as a glam doll. I always loved these darker and real shades of characters even before becoming an actor.

Have you met your Lucky No Time For Love co-star Salman Khan?

It’s been a while since I met him. I had attended his birthday. I am a very antisocial person. It’s not a good thing. I remember he would always invite me for his birthday and want me to go there to enjoy and chill for a bit. In Bollywood, you have to keep in touch with everyone and attend parties and I am not a party person.

How do you look at your journey?

I always felt that I should have trained myself better from learning acting to learning the skills of existing here. Even today, if anyone wishes to become an actor, I always tell them first go and learn everything. Don’t just fancy coming in front of the cameras. Nobody groomed actors after they launched them. Today it's different.

What have you learned from your failures?

I was very naive. I have never faced any struggles as such as I come from a well to do family. I didn’t have to work and didn’t need to struggle but if you plan your career you will succeed. I didn’t plan because I didn’t know how to plan. I had done a film but it was like a holiday for me. I didn’t realise it was a big thing.