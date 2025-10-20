Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 20: Tulsi Breaks Down After Finding Baa's Final Letter

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, Episode 83

The episode begins with Mihir asking Om and Parvati when they will return his ancestral property, which had been sold by Parth. Om replies that he will not be returning it, while Parvati says they will sell it only under one condition and hands an envelope to Tulsi, adding that whatever price is mentioned, it must be paid by them. Tulsi is shocked to see that the envelope mentions just Rs 1, leaving everyone confused.

Pari beams with joy at the news, but Parvati reminds her that there is a condition attached to the property’s return and questions why Baa had given the property to Parth and why it was sold to them. She then goes to Parth and tells him it is time to reveal the truth.

A flashback shows Baa, who was sick, asking young Parth to whom he should give the property. Parth names Tulsi, but Baa responds that Tulsi is innocent and has other responsibilities, and says she will give the property to him, with instructions that when he grows up, he must hand it over to Tulsi.

In the present, Om reveals that when he turned 18, Parth had visited their house to inform Parvati that he was giving the property to her. He had also handed over a letter from Baa to Parvati, instructing her to give it to Tulsi. Later, Parvati then hands the property papers to an emotional Tulsi. When Pari tries to take the papers, Parvati stops her, explaining that Baa had given the property to Tulsi and that even Tulsi cannot transfer it to anyone else, not to her husband or children.

As Tulsi takes the property papers, she finds Baa’s final letter, written before her death. Overcome with emotion, Tulsi cannot read it and breaks down crying, so Parvati reads the letter aloud for her while Rithik and Angad console her. After hearing the letter, Tulsi expresses her gratitude to Parvati for preserving it all these years and, with folded hands, vows to remain forever grateful.

Tulsi then gifts Parvati a copy of the Ramcharitmanas, which had been enhancing the glory of her temple for years, which Parvati accepts with tears in her eyes.