 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, October 21: Pari Shocked By Tulsi's School Plan, Noina Plans To Win Mihir's Trust During US Trip
Parvati and Om celebrate their 36th anniversary before leaving Shanti Niketan. Pari requests property papers from Tulsi, who agrees, but surprises her by planning a school per Baa’s last wish. Later, the Viranis bid farewell to Karan's family. Noina plans the US boutique launch and convinces Tulsi to join, hoping to win Mihir’s trust.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 11:04 PM IST
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, Episode 84

Parvati and Om celebrate their 36th wedding anniversary with a cake-cutting ceremony before leaving Shanti Niketan. The next morning, Pari visits Tulsi to request the property papers in her name. Tulsi immediately agrees, leaving Pari confused. Later, Pari instructs Mihir not to move back into the guest room. When Pari thanks Tulsi for the papers, she is shocked to learn that Tulsi plans to build a school for underprivileged children, fulfilling Baa's last wish, leaving her frustrated.

Determined, Pari tells Mihir she wants to launch her fashion line and asks him to check the papers. Mihir reminds her that Tulsi is right and it’s his Baa’s final wish, which he will honour. Later, Tulsi and the entire Virani family bid a heartfelt farewell to Karan and his children, who are returning to the US, announcing that they plan to come back permanently after six months.

Meanwhile, Noina reveals to her sister that their boutique will soon open in London and the US, and that she and Mihir are invited to the launch. She also complains about how Tulsi has twice ruined her plans to be with Mihir. Mitali overhears and decides to accompany Noina for wedding shopping, later confiding to her mother that she knows Noina likes Mihir.

The family rejoices when Mihir officially announces the US boutique launch. Noina enters and hugs Mihir to congratulate him. Gayatri suggests that Mihir take Tulsi along to the US to mend their relationship. Although hesitant, Tulsi agrees after Noina convinces her.

Later, at Noina’s home, her sister asks her what she plans to do now that she has convinced Tulsi to join them in the US. Noina reveals that by doing this, she wants to win Mihir’s trust.

