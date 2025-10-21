 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 To Feature Cameo By Bill Gates In Special Episode? VIRAL Video Hints At His Virtual Appearance
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, starring Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, recently featured a crossover with Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii stars Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar. Now, reports suggest Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates will make a special appearance in a three-episode arc promoting maternal and newborn health awareness through a video call with Smriti’s iconic character, Tulsi Virani.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 08:44 PM IST
article-image

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, starring Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, recently featured a crossover with Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii's Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar, aka Parvati and Om, leaving fans nostalgic. Now, reports suggest that none other than Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is set to make a special appearance alongside Smriti’s iconic character, Tulsi Virani.

Bill Gates To Feature To Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

According to a report by The Times of India, a source associated with the show revealed that the storyline will culminate in a video call between Bill Gates and Smriti Irani, which will span across three episodes. Amid this, a video shared by Gossips TV features Tulsi speaking to a man on a video call, where she can be heard saying, "Bohot accha laga aap seedha America se mere parivaar se jud gaye, aapka hum sab besabri se intezaar kar rahe hain."

Later in the clip, Tulsi adds, "Aap soch rahe hain kaun hai jo America se seedha, jo Virani parivaar se judne wala hai? Intezaar kijiye, jald pata chal jayega."

Check it out:

article-image

Real Reason Behind Bill Gates' Cameo Revealed

Further, talking about the reason behind Bill Gates' cameo in the serial, the report stated that the storyline will focus on creating and improving awareness about the health of pregnant women and newborns.

"Since the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation actively works on these causes, the collaboration came about naturally. Smriti wanted to use the show as a platform to promote health and social awareness through storytelling," added the report.

However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Meanwhile, the current track of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 revolves around the Virani family's ancestral property, which belonged to Parvati and Om, after Parth sold it to them.

In the latest episode (Monday, October 20), Mihir asked Om and Parvati about his ancestral property. Parvati revealed that it could be returned for just Rs 1. A flashback showed Baa's wish for Parth to hand the property over to Tulsi. In the present, Tulsi receives the property along with Baa’s final letter, breaking down in emotion as Parvati reads it aloud.

