 Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Reveal Dua's Face: Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana & Other Celebs Send Love
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDeepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Reveal Dua's Face: Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana & Other Celebs Send Love

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Reveal Dua's Face: Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana & Other Celebs Send Love

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduced their baby daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, to the world this Diwali 2025. Twinning in red with her mother, Dua melted hearts as Ranveer beamed in white kurta-pyjama. Celebrities flooded the post with love: Rajkummar Rao, Ananya Panday, Bipasha Basu, Rakul Preet, Karan Johar, Gauahar Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, and others showered blessings and heart emojis.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 10:17 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduced their baby daughter Dua Padukone Singh to the world for the first time on social media this Diwali 2025. The couple, who welcomed Dua in September 2024, had kept her away from the cameras and maintained such privacy that they hadn't shared any photos of their daughter on social media until now.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Reveal Dua's Face

The photos featured Deepika in a bright red ethnic suit, while Dua twinned with her in a matching red outfit. Proud father Ranveer, dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, couldn’t stop beaming with joy as they posed for family photos.

Check it out:

FPJ Shorts
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Visits New Delhi Railway Station For Second Time To Inspect Passenger Facilities Ahead Of Chhath Puja - VIDEO
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Visits New Delhi Railway Station For Second Time To Inspect Passenger Facilities Ahead Of Chhath Puja - VIDEO
Trump-Putin Meet: White House Dismisses Speculation, Says 'No Plans In Immediate Future'
Trump-Putin Meet: White House Dismisses Speculation, Says 'No Plans In Immediate Future'
Mumbai Airport Customs Bust Hydroponic Weed Smuggling Worth ₹7.86 Crore
Mumbai Airport Customs Bust Hydroponic Weed Smuggling Worth ₹7.86 Crore
Uttar Pradesh News: 12 Wagons Of Freight Train Derail Near Mathura, No Injuries Reported
Uttar Pradesh News: 12 Wagons Of Freight Train Derail Near Mathura, No Injuries Reported
Read Also
Deepika Padukone Reveals Daughter Dua's Face On Diwali 2025, Proud Father Ranveer Singh Holds Them...
article-image

Celebrities React

Soon after Ranveer and Deepika shared photos on their social media handles, revealing Dua's face, celebrities were quick to flood the post with comments on the adorable family pictures.

Rajkummar Rao commented, "So Cute. God Bless you guys." Ananya Panday wrote, "Oh my god." Bipasha Basu said, "Wow Dua like mini mamma. God bless Dua. Durga Durga." Rakul Preet Singh said, "God bless." Karan Johar added, "Omg."

Gauahar Khan wrote, "Awwww blesssss. May the Almighty keep your family in love, light, safety, and prosperity." Hansika Motwani added, "So cute," accompanied by a nazar emoji, while Rhea Kapoor also wrote, "So cute."

Bhumi Pednekar, Shilpa Shetty, Neha Dhupia and Arjun Kapoor dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Last Diwali, Deepika and Ranveer introduced their daughter to the world, revealing her name, Dua Padukone Singh, with a meaningful message. The couple wrote, "Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude."

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in a grand ceremony held in Lake Como, Italy.

The couple's love story began on the sets of their film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013, and after dating for several years, they secretly got engaged in 2015.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Reveal Dua's Face: Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana &...

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Reveal Dua's Face: Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana &...

Deepika Padukone Reveals Daughter Dua's Face On Diwali 2025, Proud Father Ranveer Singh Holds Them...

Deepika Padukone Reveals Daughter Dua's Face On Diwali 2025, Proud Father Ranveer Singh Holds Them...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 To Feature Cameo By Bill Gates In Special Episode? VIRAL Video...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 To Feature Cameo By Bill Gates In Special Episode? VIRAL Video...

'If I Did...': Joe Jonas REACTS To Viral Video Claiming He Snorted Cocaine Backstage During Jonas...

'If I Did...': Joe Jonas REACTS To Viral Video Claiming He Snorted Cocaine Backstage During Jonas...

'I Have Superficial Burns...': Bigg Boss 9's Priya Malik Survives Horrific Fire Accident Caused By...

'I Have Superficial Burns...': Bigg Boss 9's Priya Malik Survives Horrific Fire Accident Caused By...