Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Reveal Dua's Face: Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana & Other Celebs Send Love

Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduced their baby daughter Dua Padukone Singh to the world for the first time on social media this Diwali 2025. The couple, who welcomed Dua in September 2024, had kept her away from the cameras and maintained such privacy that they hadn't shared any photos of their daughter on social media until now.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Reveal Dua's Face

The photos featured Deepika in a bright red ethnic suit, while Dua twinned with her in a matching red outfit. Proud father Ranveer, dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, couldn’t stop beaming with joy as they posed for family photos.

Check it out:

Celebrities React

Soon after Ranveer and Deepika shared photos on their social media handles, revealing Dua's face, celebrities were quick to flood the post with comments on the adorable family pictures.

Rajkummar Rao commented, "So Cute. God Bless you guys." Ananya Panday wrote, "Oh my god." Bipasha Basu said, "Wow Dua like mini mamma. God bless Dua. Durga Durga." Rakul Preet Singh said, "God bless." Karan Johar added, "Omg."

Gauahar Khan wrote, "Awwww blesssss. May the Almighty keep your family in love, light, safety, and prosperity." Hansika Motwani added, "So cute," accompanied by a nazar emoji, while Rhea Kapoor also wrote, "So cute."

Bhumi Pednekar, Shilpa Shetty, Neha Dhupia and Arjun Kapoor dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Last Diwali, Deepika and Ranveer introduced their daughter to the world, revealing her name, Dua Padukone Singh, with a meaningful message. The couple wrote, "Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude."

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in a grand ceremony held in Lake Como, Italy.

The couple's love story began on the sets of their film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013, and after dating for several years, they secretly got engaged in 2015.