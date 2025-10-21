 'If I Did...': Joe Jonas REACTS To Viral Video Claiming He Snorted Cocaine Backstage During Jonas Brothers Show
Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 07:35 PM IST
Singer Joe Jonas recently sparked controversy after a video went viral on social media, showing him rubbing his nose with his hands and a black cloth, checking it in a mirror, and attempting to clean it. This fuelled rumours that he was snorting cocaine backstage during his current JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour. Now, the 36-year-old singer has finally responded to the video.

The 36-year-old singer recently spoke to Esquire magazine about touring with his brothers, Nick and Kevin Jonas, while also addressing a persistent rumor regarding his alleged cocaine use. He told Esquire magazine, "I've never touched cocaine in my life. But if I did, I think I'd be a little slicker about it than doing it onstage."

Earlier, Joe had also responded to one of the videos about his alleged cocaine use, jokingly commenting on it, "Lol you never had a booger?"

Joe Jonas On His Dating Life After Divorce

Joe also opened up about his dating life following his divorce from Sophie Turner and said, "Five shows in a row doesn't make it easy to meet someone for coffee." He also shared that he is not using any dating apps currently and meets people through platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

He also claimed to be 'extremely online', which allows him to see and chime in on the rumours.

Joe and Sophie tied the knot on May 1, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Their divorce was finalised in September 2024.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Willa, in 2020, followed by their second daughter, Delphine, two years later.

