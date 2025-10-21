 'I Have Superficial Burns...': Bigg Boss 9's Priya Malik Survives Horrific Fire Accident Caused By Burning Diya, Credits Father For Saving Life
Former Bigg Boss contestant Priya Malik survived a horrifying Diwali accident when a burning diya behind her set her back and hair bun on fire while taking photos with neighbours. She thanked her father for saving her life, saying, "My dad was a hero in that moment. I'm doing ok, just superficial burns, but this incident has left me traumatised."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 07:10 PM IST
article-image

Former Bigg Boss contestant Priya Malik shared a horrifying incident that happened on Monday night while celebrating Diwali with her family. While clicking photos with her neighbours, her entire back, from the bottom to her shoulders, and her hair bun caught fire due to a burning diya behind her. Before she knew it, she saw flames rising from her right shoulder, realizing that her entire back was on fire.

Priya Malik Survives Horrific Fire Accident Caused By Burning Diya

On Tuesday, October 21, Priya shared the incident on her Instagram story and expressed gratitude to her father for saving her life. She wrote, " I was taking a pic with my neighbours and before I knew it I saw flames rising from my right shoulder and realised my entire back is on fire. And I'm talking engulfing flames- not just a small fire. Thankfully my dad managed to tear apart the burning clothes as that was the only way to escape the burns but this incident has shocked me and our family deeply."

VIDEO: Bigg Boss 9 Fame Priya Malik Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Karan Bakshi, Name Him Zorawar
article-image

Priya Malik Thanks Her Father For Saving Her Life

Further, Priya added that while everyone talks about fire safety and thinks such accidents could never happen to them, last night she realised how even a simple careless moment could have cost her life. She said there was simply no way to escape when fire is creeping up on one’s body in flames.

"My Dad was a hero in that moment. I'm doing ok- I have superficial burns on my shoulders, back and fingers. I don't know how I survived without further damage but this incident has probably left me traumatised from Diwali forever. Please take care of yourself iin such times and most importantly I'm glad that I wasn't holding my baby when this happened. I'll probably still celebrate next year but this is a lesson for life," shared Priya.

Priya and Karan Bakshi tied the knot at a Gurudwara in Delhi in 2022. The couple welcomed their son on March 31, 2024, and named him Zorawar.

