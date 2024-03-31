VIDEO: Bigg Boss 9 Fame Priya Malik Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Karan Bakshi, Name Him Zorawar

Congratulations are in order for Bigg Boss 9 contestant Priya Malik and her husband Karan Bakshi as the duo have become parents to a baby boy. She also revealed that they have named their newborn child 'Zorawar.'

Sharing the news on Instagram, Priya wrote, Welcoming our world into this world, Baby Zorawar!" The video featured an animated video of Priya and Karan with their son.

In February 2024, the couple announced her pregnancy by posting a series of photos from her maternity shoot and wrote, "Mother is mothering."

Earlier in an interview with ETimes, Priya revealed that she had suffered from a miscarriage and lost her baby in first three months of pregnancy.

She said that coming from a loss to another pregnancy was very difficult for her. Malik said that people talk about pregnancy but not miscarriage. which was a difficult phase.

"I remember how, after I got pregnant again, every ultrasound would feel like an exam that you are scared you may fail. You don’t know when to celebrate with everyone. You don’t know whether to feel anxious, excited, or nervous, but gradually, you do learn to trust your body," she added.

Priya Malik and Karan Bakshi tied the knot at a Gurudwara in Delhi in 2022.