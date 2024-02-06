Bigg Boss 9 Contestant Priya Malik Expecting First Child With Husband Karan Bakshi After Suffering Miscarriage

Congratulations are in order for Bigg Boss 9 contestant Priya Malik as she is expecting her first child with husband Karan Bakshi. The actress also revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in 2023. In an interview with ETimes, she said that she conceived at the beginning of last year, which took them by surprise completely.

Priya said that she always wanted to be a mom, and it felt natural as she is getting to an age where her biological clock is running. She was also planning on freezing her eggs, and she conceived of it naturally. However, within the first three months, they lost the baby.

Priya and Karan are expecting their baby in April 2024. Talking about the same, she said that coming from a loss to another pregnancy was very difficult for her. Malik said that people talk about pregnancy but not miscarriage. which was a difficult phase.

"I remember how, after I got pregnant again, every ultrasound would feel like an exam that you are scared you may fail. You don’t know when to celebrate with everyone. You don’t know whether to feel anxious, excited, or nervous, but gradually, you do learn to trust your body," she added.

Priya revealed that she and Karan were mentally very ready. She added that she does not worry about gender and is trying not to shop too much. The actress concluded by saying that she will be a very overprotective and clingy mom to her baby.