Was Karan Johar 'Intimately Involved' With Janhvi Kapoor's Family Member? Director Makes Scandalous Revelation

Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar is all set to appear on the chat show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, alongside actress Janhvi Kapoor, with whom he shares a close bond. The fun began when Janhvi challenged Karan to reveal one scandalous truth and invent one lie for the audience to guess.

With a cheeky grin, KJo said, "I lost my virginity when I was 26 years old, and I have been intimately involved with a member of your family." Janhvi's eyes widened at the revelation, while Kajol and Twinkle burst into laughter.

But soon Karan clarified, "I was late to that party, yes, but the latter is a lie. I have not been intimate with any member of your family, though the thought has crossed my mind a couple of times."

Later, Kajol and Twinkle asked Karan to rank Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Janhvi’s boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, along with Veer Pahariya, in terms of sex appeal. Janhvi chimed in, adding, "Can I just say that Shikhar looks great riding a horse. I remember when Shikhar was playing polo and Ranveer was standing with me and he was like, ‘He looks great on a horse’. And I was like yeah."

Karan quipped, "I am trying to unsee Shikhar on this horse and rank them in order: Akshay, Ajay, and then the brothers. They have grown up in front of me, they are my neighbours, they live just below my apartment."

Janhvi Kapoor Work Front

On the work front, Janhvi was recently seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring alongside Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles.

Next, she has the Telugu film Peddi, starring Ram Charan.