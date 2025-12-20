SC Upholds COFEPOSA Case Against Actress Ranya Rao In Gold Smuggling Scandal

Kannada Actress Ranya Rao | File Pic

Bengaluru: The Kannada film actress Ranya Rao, who is languishing in Bengaluru Parappana Agrahara jail since March 3, 2025, after being caught in gold smuggling case is all set to stay in the jail for longer period, with the court upholding booking case under COFEPOSA Act against her.

After Ranya was detained in the Kempegowda International Airport by the Customs officials while smuggling 14 kg of gold concealed inside her dress, the police had arrested her partners Tarun Konduru Raju and Sahil Jain in this connection.

After her bail applications were rejected by various courts, the mothers of Ranya, Tarun and Sahil had approached the court, challenging the Union Government's move to book them under COFEPOSA Act. The three -- Rohini Rao, Rama Raju and Priyanka Sarkaria had requested the court to declare booking under COFEPOSA Act was illegal and dismiss the case against the three.

The Supreme Court Division Bench headed by Justice Anu Shivaraman dismissed the petition and has asked the various investigating agencies to continue with the investigation.