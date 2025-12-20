 SC Upholds COFEPOSA Case Against Actress Ranya Rao In Gold Smuggling Scandal
Kannada actress Ranya Rao, arrested for smuggling 14 kg of gold at Bengaluru airport, will remain in Parappana Agrahara jail as the Supreme Court upheld COFEPOSA charges against her. Bail pleas by her and her partners were rejected. The court dismissed their petition challenging the booking, allowing investigations to continue.

Vinay Madhava Gowda
Saturday, December 20, 2025, 03:13 PM IST
Kannada Actress Ranya Rao | File Pic

Bengaluru: The Kannada film actress Ranya Rao, who is languishing in Bengaluru Parappana Agrahara jail since March 3, 2025, after being caught in gold smuggling case is all set to stay in the jail for longer period, with the court upholding booking case under COFEPOSA  Act against her.

After Ranya was detained in the Kempegowda International Airport by the Customs officials while smuggling 14 kg of gold concealed inside her dress, the police had arrested her partners Tarun Konduru Raju and Sahil Jain in this connection.

After her bail applications were rejected by various courts, the mothers of Ranya, Tarun and Sahil had approached the court, challenging the Union Government's move to book them under COFEPOSA  Act. The three -- Rohini Rao, Rama Raju and Priyanka Sarkaria had requested the court to declare booking under COFEPOSA Act was illegal and dismiss the case against the three.

The Supreme Court Division Bench headed by Justice Anu Shivaraman dismissed the petition and has asked the various investigating agencies to continue with the investigation. 

