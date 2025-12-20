India Bike Week 2025 Kicks Off In Panchgani, Riders & Enthusiasts Unite For 12th Edition Of Motorcycling Festival

Panchgani (Maharashtra): India Bike Week (IBW), one of India’s largest and most anticipated celebrations of motorcycling culture, kicked off its 12th edition in Maharashtra’s scenic hill town of Panchgani on December 19. The two-day festival brought together riders, motorcycle enthusiasts, families, and leading bike brands from across the country, reaffirming IBW’s status as a landmark event in India’s biking calendar.

India Bike Week (IBW) event entry gate |

Originally scheduled to be held in Goa on December 12 and 13, IBW 2025 was postponed and relocated due to the Zilla Parishad elections in the state. Despite the change in venue, the spirit and scale of the event remained intact, with Panchgani offering a fresh backdrop for the high-octane celebration of motorcycles and riding culture.

IBW 2025 |

As the gates opened, a large number of bikers were seen entering the venue, marking a vibrant start to the festival. The entry gate itself became a visual highlight, reflecting the grand scale of the event. Riders from different parts of the country arrived on their machines, creating a colourful spectacle of touring bikes, cruisers, sports bikes, and custom builds.

One of the key attractions at IBW 2025 was the showcase of vintage bikes and scooters, drawing attention from both seasoned riders and younger visitors. The display offered a nostalgic glimpse into the evolution of motorcycling in India. Another popular segment, ‘Bike Trip Karke’, highlighted long-distance riding culture and inspired riders to explore the country on two wheels.

Vintage bikes and scooters |

Thrill-seekers were treated to adrenaline-filled stunt performances, including KTM stunt shows and dirt biking demonstrations that showcased technical skill and precision. Pulsar-sponsored bike stunts also drew loud cheers from the crowd, adding to the festival’s high-energy atmosphere.

KTM Stunts & Dirt stunts |

IBW 2025 also focused on inclusivity and family participation. Children were seen riding small bikes in designated zones, with kids’ entry kept free, encouraging early engagement with motorcycling in a safe and controlled environment. The initiative received a positive response from families attending the event.

Kids on small bikes |

Musical Trip at India Bike Week |

Beyond bikes and stunts, the festival featured live music performances under the ‘Musical Trip at India Bike Week’ segment, creating a lively, carnival-like atmosphere. Workshops, panel discussions, and interactive sessions further enriched the experience, allowing riders to engage with experts and fellow enthusiasts.