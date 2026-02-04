Historic Tariff Cut To Strengthen CM Yogi Adityanath’s Vision Of A $1 Trillion Economy

PM Modi and Donald Trump | File Photo

Lucknow: The recent economic partnership between India and the United States, along with the reduction in US tariffs, has given a new direction to Uttar Pradesh’s industrial and economic prospects. According to international agencies and economic analysts, the US has reduced tariffs on Indian products from earlier levels of around 50% to an average of 18%. This decision is being seen as a decisive turning point in India-US trade relations.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described it as a major achievement reflecting India’s growing global acceptance and self-reliant economy, stating that the agreement is the result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decisive and firm leadership, under which India engaged with global powers on the basis of equality while remaining steadfast in its policies.

Speaking at the Pharma Conclave, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said unequivocally that the India which was not taken seriously before 2014 is today compelling global powers to engage in dialogue and cooperation by standing firmly by its policies. India is now moving forward on its own terms.

The reduction in US tariffs is being viewed as proof of this changed global perception. Experts note that the additional 'penalty tariffs' earlier imposed on Indian exporters have now been removed, leaving only a reciprocal tax structure in place. This has made Indian products far more competitive in the US market than before.

The reduction in import duties on Indian products by the US is expected to have a wide and direct impact on Uttar Pradesh’s MSME and ODOP (One District One Product) sectors. Handwoven carpets from Bhadohi, brass and metal products from Moradabad, the leather industry of Agra, silk sarees from Varanasi and traditional perfumes from Kannauj will now be able to access the US market at lower costs and with better margins.

Earlier, high tariffs made these products less competitive compared to those from countries like China, Vietnam and Bangladesh. With reduced duties, Uttar Pradesh’s traditional industries are now poised to compete strongly on the global stage.

Economic experts believe this will not only increase export orders but also promote direct exports, reducing dependence on intermediaries and ensuring artisans receive fair value for their work. The positive impact will also be visible in employment. Increased production will generate regular jobs for weavers, craftsmen, artisans and workers in small industries, while the establishment of new units will accelerate local economic activity.

The impact of tariff reductions and strengthened trade relations between India and the US is now being felt in strategic sectors as well. Experts believe that when two countries build trust in trade and investment, it naturally extends to sensitive areas such as defense and advanced technology.

In this context, growing India-US cooperation could have a positive impact on Uttar Pradesh’s Defence Industrial Corridor. Strategic nodes such as Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Aligarh and Agra are expected to move beyond mere assembly units toward advanced defence manufacturing through technology transfer, joint ventures and high-end research.

According to experts, potential collaboration with US defence companies could enable the manufacture of drone systems, defence electronics, communication and radar systems and advanced components within the state. The favorable investment climate created by tariff reductions and India’s policy stability has boosted foreign investor confidence, which is also likely to benefit the defence sector. This will reduce import dependence and further strengthen Uttar Pradesh’s role in national defence production.

The biggest beneficiaries of this shift will be the state’s youth. Advanced manufacturing and defence technology projects will create high-skill employment opportunities in engineering, electronics and aerospace. At the same time, MSMEs will get opportunities to integrate into the defence supply chain, providing long-term strength to local industries.

The impact of tariff reductions and stronger bilateral trade ties between India and the US is not limited to traditional industries, it is also extending to high technology and the digital economy. Experts say that when global trade barriers are lowered and policy stability is signaled, it becomes easier for international tech companies to make investment decisions.

In this backdrop, Uttar Pradesh’s GCC Policy-2024 is gaining renewed momentum.

The AI, IT and data center ecosystem developing in Noida and Lucknow is becoming increasingly attractive to US and other global technology companies. Potential reductions in import costs of IT hardware, servers, networking equipment and semiconductor-related components due to tariff cuts will improve the financial viability of data center projects. This is expected to accelerate large-scale, capital-intensive investments.

Experts believe that with a favorable trade environment and strong India-US technological cooperation, cities like Noida, Greater Noida and Lucknow could emerge as new hubs for Global Capacity Centers (GCCs). These centers will drive high-end work in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, cyber security, fintech and analytics, creating world-class employment opportunities for the youth of the state.

The state government’s focus on data centers, expressway connectivity, Jewar International Airport and reliable power supply further strengthens this outlook. Combined with the positive global environment created by tariff reductions, these factors could attract investments worth thousands of crores in data centers, semiconductors and IT services in the coming years.

The most direct and structural benefits of the India-US tariff reduction are expected in the pharmaceutical and medical devices sectors. Experts say that lower import duties on medicines, bulk drugs and medical equipment in the US market will make Indian products more cost-competitive, boosting exports. In this changed scenario, opportunities for Uttar Pradesh have expanded significantly.

The proposed 'Bulk Drug Park' in Lalitpur has already attracted investor interest, but tariff relief has made the project even more attractive from a global supply chain perspective. This will provide economic incentives for pharma companies to set up API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) and intermediates manufacturing units in the state. Experts believe this will reduce import dependence and position Uttar Pradesh as a major hub for both domestic and export-oriented pharma manufacturing.

In the medical devices sector as well, tariff reductions are likely to have a positive impact. Lower costs for exporting imaging equipment, diagnostic kits, surgical instruments and other high-value medical devices will increase the prospects of setting up manufacturing units in Uttar Pradesh. This will strengthen both 'Make in India' and 'Make for the World.'

In the green energy sector-especially solar parks and green hydrogen projects in Bundelkhand-tariff relief is being seen as a positive signal. Reduced trade barriers for solar panels, electrolyzers and clean energy equipment could accelerate technology transfer and foreign investment. Participation of US companies is expected to enhance the flow of advanced technology and capital, helping Uttar Pradesh emerge as a leading state in energy self-reliance and clean energy production.