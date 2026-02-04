 ‘No Reason To Believe’: Russia’s Foreign Ministry On India Reconsidering Oil Purchases After Delhi, Washington Announce Trade Deal
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld‘No Reason To Believe’: Russia’s Foreign Ministry On India Reconsidering Oil Purchases After Delhi, Washington Announce Trade Deal

‘No Reason To Believe’: Russia’s Foreign Ministry On India Reconsidering Oil Purchases After Delhi, Washington Announce Trade Deal

Russia’s foreign ministry said it has no indication that India has changed its stance on buying Russian oil, calling the trade “beneficial” for both countries. The remarks came after the White House claimed India agreed to stop crude purchases in talks between PM Modi and President Trump. Moscow noted it has received no official communication from New Delhi about halting imports.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 08:41 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi with Putin | File

New Delhi: Russia’s foreign ministry on Wednesday said it has “no reason to believe that our Indian friends have reconsidered their approach” to buying Russian oil, highlighting that the energy trade remains mutually beneficial and helps maintain stability in the international energy market.

The remarks come after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt repeated the claim that India has agreed to stop purchasing Russian oil and shift its crude imports to the US after direct talks between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Russia’s foreign ministry said India’s purchases of Russian oil are “beneficial to both countries and contribute to maintaining stability in the international energy market,” reiterating that Moscow does not see any change in New Delhi’s stance on sourcing crude from Russia.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House on Tuesday, the White House Press Secretary said India had agreed to end Russian oil imports and increase purchases from the US.

FPJ Shorts
Panvel Municipal Corporation Demolishes Footpath Encroachments And Removes 45 Illegal Banners In Kalamboli
Panvel Municipal Corporation Demolishes Footpath Encroachments And Removes 45 Illegal Banners In Kalamboli
YEIDA Emerges As A New Hub Of Medical Device Manufacturing, Land Allotted To 101 Units
YEIDA Emerges As A New Hub Of Medical Device Manufacturing, Land Allotted To 101 Units
India U-19 Shattered These Records To Reach Their Sixth Consecutive U-19 World Cup Final
India U-19 Shattered These Records To Reach Their Sixth Consecutive U-19 World Cup Final
Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Fixtures Heat Up With High-Stakes Matches Across February
Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Fixtures Heat Up With High-Stakes Matches Across February

Addressing the media, Leavitt said the agreement followed a direct phone call between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi.

Notably, US officials have repeatedly claimed that India has agreed to halt Russian oil purchases. However, New Delhi has not issued any official statement confirming such a commitment.

Read Also
India To Restrict Russian Oil Imports Under US Trade Deal, Trump Cuts Tariffs To 18% In Exchange
article-image

Trump claimed on Monday that PM Modi had agreed to “stop buying Russian Oil”, and to buy much more from the United States after the call.

“He agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela... lowering it from 25% to 18%,” Trump said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Security Forces Feel Crippled’: Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Admits Challenges In...
‘Security Forces Feel Crippled’: Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Admits Challenges In...
Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi Killed In Libya, Attorney General Confirms Death By Gunshot Wounds As...
Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi Killed In Libya, Attorney General Confirms Death By Gunshot Wounds As...
Indian National Varun Arora Convicted By US Federal Jury For Mid-Air Sexual Assault On Domestic...
Indian National Varun Arora Convicted By US Federal Jury For Mid-Air Sexual Assault On Domestic...
‘No Reason To Believe’: Russia’s Foreign Ministry On India Reconsidering Oil Purchases After...
‘No Reason To Believe’: Russia’s Foreign Ministry On India Reconsidering Oil Purchases After...
Elon Musk Slams Spain’s PM Pedro Sánchez As ‘Tyrant’ Over Proposed Social Media Ban For...
Elon Musk Slams Spain’s PM Pedro Sánchez As ‘Tyrant’ Over Proposed Social Media Ban For...