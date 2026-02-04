‘No Reason To Believe’: Russia’s Foreign Ministry On India Reconsidering Oil Purchases After Delhi, Washington Announce Trade Deal

PM Modi with Putin | File

New Delhi: Russia’s foreign ministry on Wednesday said it has “no reason to believe that our Indian friends have reconsidered their approach” to buying Russian oil, highlighting that the energy trade remains mutually beneficial and helps maintain stability in the international energy market.

The remarks come after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt repeated the claim that India has agreed to stop purchasing Russian oil and shift its crude imports to the US after direct talks between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Russia’s foreign ministry said India’s purchases of Russian oil are “beneficial to both countries and contribute to maintaining stability in the international energy market,” reiterating that Moscow does not see any change in New Delhi’s stance on sourcing crude from Russia.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House on Tuesday, the White House Press Secretary said India had agreed to end Russian oil imports and increase purchases from the US.

Addressing the media, Leavitt said the agreement followed a direct phone call between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi.

Notably, US officials have repeatedly claimed that India has agreed to halt Russian oil purchases. However, New Delhi has not issued any official statement confirming such a commitment.

Trump claimed on Monday that PM Modi had agreed to “stop buying Russian Oil”, and to buy much more from the United States after the call.

“He agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela... lowering it from 25% to 18%,” Trump said.