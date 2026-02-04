 ‘Security Forces Feel Crippled’: Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Admits Challenges In Balochistan
HomeWorld‘Security Forces Feel Crippled’: Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Admits Challenges In Balochistan

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif admitted security forces feel strained operating in vast Balochistan amid recent deadly rebel attacks. Citing geographical challenges, he ruled out talks with the BLA. Separately, Baloch leader Hyrbyair Marri accused Pakistan of pushing false narratives to discredit the Baloch independence movement.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 08:52 PM IST
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has admitted that security forces feel “physically incapacitated” while operating against Baloch insurgents in Balochistan, citing the province’s vast geography and escalating violence. His remarks come amid a spate of deadly attacks by Baloch rebels over the past three days, in which several soldiers were killed.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Asif said Balochistan accounts for over 40 per cent of Pakistan’s geographical area, making it far more difficult to control than densely populated regions. “Such a large expanse requires massive troop deployment. Our soldiers are stationed there and are taking action against insurgents, but patrolling and securing such a huge area is physically challenging,” he said.

The defence minister highlighted the severe security situation in the province and the operational constraints faced by the armed forces. He also categorically ruled out any dialogue with the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), stating that there could be no talks with a group responsible for killing civilians, including women and children.

Meanwhile, Baloch pro-independence leader Hyrbyair Marri accused Pakistan’s military establishment and political leadership of repeatedly attempting to malign the Baloch freedom movement by creating new narratives. According to ANI, Marri said such efforts have consistently failed.

He alleged that Islamabad initially portrayed the Baloch struggle as a Soviet-backed communist movement, later blaming unrest on a handful of tribal leaders under the “three sardars” theory. Marri claimed Pakistan has now begun branding Baloch freedom supporters as agents of India, calling these allegations false and short-lived.

