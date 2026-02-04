 Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi Killed In Libya, Attorney General Confirms Death By Gunshot Wounds As Authorities Launch Criminal Investigation
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldSaif Al-Islam Gaddafi Killed In Libya, Attorney General Confirms Death By Gunshot Wounds As Authorities Launch Criminal Investigation

Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi Killed In Libya, Attorney General Confirms Death By Gunshot Wounds As Authorities Launch Criminal Investigation

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, has been killed, Libyan authorities confirmed. Investigators said he died from gunshot wounds and efforts are underway to identify suspects. Once seen as a potential reformist, Saif al-Islam was sentenced to death in absentia in 2015 and later sought to contest Libya’s postponed 2021 presidential election.

Deeksha PandeyUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 08:47 PM IST
article-image
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, | X @RTSG_News

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the most prominent son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, has been killed, according to sources close to his family, his lawyer Khaled el-Zaydi and Libyan media reports on Tuesday.

Forensic findings

Libya’s attorney general’s office said on Wednesday that investigators and forensic doctors examined Saif al-Islam’s body and determined that he died from gunshot wounds. In a statement, the office said authorities were working to identify suspects and take the necessary steps to bring a criminal case.

Saif al-Islam was once a powerful and influential figure in Libya, particularly before the 2011 uprising that ended his father’s four-decade rule. Known for his role in shaping policy, he was seen as a potential reformist face of the regime during that period. However, his public presence diminished significantly in the years following the revolution.

FPJ Shorts
Panvel Municipal Corporation Demolishes Footpath Encroachments And Removes 45 Illegal Banners In Kalamboli
Panvel Municipal Corporation Demolishes Footpath Encroachments And Removes 45 Illegal Banners In Kalamboli
YEIDA Emerges As A New Hub Of Medical Device Manufacturing, Land Allotted To 101 Units
YEIDA Emerges As A New Hub Of Medical Device Manufacturing, Land Allotted To 101 Units
India U-19 Shattered These Records To Reach Their Sixth Consecutive U-19 World Cup Final
India U-19 Shattered These Records To Reach Their Sixth Consecutive U-19 World Cup Final
Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Fixtures Heat Up With High-Stakes Matches Across February
Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Fixtures Heat Up With High-Stakes Matches Across February
Read Also
Indian National Varun Arora Convicted By US Federal Jury For Mid-Air Sexual Assault On Domestic...
article-image

Legal troubles

In 2015, a Libyan court sentenced Saif al-Islam to death in absentia for his role in suppressing peaceful protests during the 2011 revolution. He was also provisionally charged by the International Criminal Court for alleged crimes against humanity, a case his legal team failed to have dismissed.

Despite his legal troubles, Saif al-Islam re-emerged briefly on the political stage in 2021 when he registered as a presidential candidate for elections scheduled in December. The vote, however, was later postponed indefinitely amid Libya’s ongoing political deadlock.

Libyan authorities have not released further details about the circumstances surrounding his killing as investigations continue.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Security Forces Feel Crippled’: Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Admits Challenges In...
‘Security Forces Feel Crippled’: Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Admits Challenges In...
Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi Killed In Libya, Attorney General Confirms Death By Gunshot Wounds As...
Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi Killed In Libya, Attorney General Confirms Death By Gunshot Wounds As...
Indian National Varun Arora Convicted By US Federal Jury For Mid-Air Sexual Assault On Domestic...
Indian National Varun Arora Convicted By US Federal Jury For Mid-Air Sexual Assault On Domestic...
‘No Reason To Believe’: Russia’s Foreign Ministry On India Reconsidering Oil Purchases After...
‘No Reason To Believe’: Russia’s Foreign Ministry On India Reconsidering Oil Purchases After...
Elon Musk Slams Spain’s PM Pedro Sánchez As ‘Tyrant’ Over Proposed Social Media Ban For...
Elon Musk Slams Spain’s PM Pedro Sánchez As ‘Tyrant’ Over Proposed Social Media Ban For...