Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi Killed In Libya, Attorney General Confirms Death By Gunshot Wounds As Authorities Launch Criminal Investigation

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the most prominent son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, has been killed, according to sources close to his family, his lawyer Khaled el-Zaydi and Libyan media reports on Tuesday.

Forensic findings

Libya’s attorney general’s office said on Wednesday that investigators and forensic doctors examined Saif al-Islam’s body and determined that he died from gunshot wounds. In a statement, the office said authorities were working to identify suspects and take the necessary steps to bring a criminal case.

Saif al-Islam was once a powerful and influential figure in Libya, particularly before the 2011 uprising that ended his father’s four-decade rule. Known for his role in shaping policy, he was seen as a potential reformist face of the regime during that period. However, his public presence diminished significantly in the years following the revolution.

Legal troubles

In 2015, a Libyan court sentenced Saif al-Islam to death in absentia for his role in suppressing peaceful protests during the 2011 revolution. He was also provisionally charged by the International Criminal Court for alleged crimes against humanity, a case his legal team failed to have dismissed.

Despite his legal troubles, Saif al-Islam re-emerged briefly on the political stage in 2021 when he registered as a presidential candidate for elections scheduled in December. The vote, however, was later postponed indefinitely amid Libya’s ongoing political deadlock.

Libyan authorities have not released further details about the circumstances surrounding his killing as investigations continue.