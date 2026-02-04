 Indian National Varun Arora Convicted By US Federal Jury For Mid-Air Sexual Assault On Domestic Flight, Faces Up To Two Years In Prison
A US federal jury convicted Indian national Varun Arora for sexually assaulting a woman during a domestic flight in 2024. Prosecutors said the victim was asleep when the assault occurred and that Arora pretended to be asleep using a mask. He faces up to two years in prison, with sentencing scheduled for May 7.

Deeksha PandeyUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 08:38 PM IST
An Indian national has been convicted by a federal jury in the United States for sexually assaulting a woman during a domestic flight, according to a press release issued by the US Attorney’s Office on January 30. | AI

An Indian national has been convicted by a federal jury in the United States for sexually assaulting a woman during a domestic flight, according to a press release issued by the US Attorney’s Office on January 30.

The incident took place on August 29, 2024, aboard a flight from Rhode Island TF Green International Airport to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The accused, Varun Arora (38), was found guilty following a trial that detailed the events that unfolded mid-air.

Assault took place while victim was asleep

According to evidence presented in court, the woman was asleep during the flight when the assault occurred. Upon waking, she discovered that Arora was sexually groping her, the press release stated.

When the woman attempted to push him away, Arora allegedly continued the act while pretending to be asleep. Court records noted that he used a sleep mask as a cover to feign unconsciousness during the assault.

Sentencing scheduled for May 7

The US Attorney’s Office further revealed that Arora is currently in the United States without lawful immigration status. Following the jury’s verdict, he now faces a potential prison sentence of up to two years.

Sentencing has been scheduled for May 7, when a federal district court judge will determine the final punishment after reviewing the US Sentencing Guidelines and other relevant legal factors.

The case was investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office and is being prosecuted by Special Assistant US Attorney Madison Mumma and Assistant US Attorney Russell L. Carlberg.

