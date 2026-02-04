‘Very Positive’: US President Donald Trump After ‘Long & Thorough Call’ With Chinese Prez Xi Jinping

US President Donald Trump with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Busan. | X

US President Trump on Wednesday held a “long and thorough call” with Chinese President Xi Jinping, during which they discussed a wide range of bilateral and global issues, including his upcoming visit to China, which he said he is looking forward to.

Taking to Truth Social he said, "I have just completed an excellent telephone conversation with President Xi, of China. It was a long and thorough call, where many important subjects were discussed, including Trade, Military, the April trip that I will be making to China (which I very much look forward to!)"

The two leaders also discussed Taiwan, the war between Russia and Ukraine and the current situation with Iran. According to Trump, talks were also held regarding China’s purchase of oil and gas from the United States. He said that discussions took place on numerous other subjects and were "all very positive!"

Speaking on US–China ties, he said, "The relationship with China, and my personal relationship with President Xi, is an extremely good one, and we both realize how important it is to keep it that way. I believe that there will be many positive results achieved over the next three years of my Presidency having to do with President Xi, and the People’s Republic of China!"

The call comes just days after India and US annouced a Trade deal after which US President announced a reduction in tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent.