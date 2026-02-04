 ‘Very Positive’: US President Donald Trump After ‘Long & Thorough Call’ With Chinese Prez Xi Jinping
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld‘Very Positive’: US President Donald Trump After ‘Long & Thorough Call’ With Chinese Prez Xi Jinping

‘Very Positive’: US President Donald Trump After ‘Long & Thorough Call’ With Chinese Prez Xi Jinping

US President Donald Trump said he held a long and thorough phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, discussing trade, military issues, Taiwan, the Ukraine war, Iran and on several other subjects. Trump also confirmed plans to visit China in April. Calling the talks “very positive,” he said both leaders agreed on the importance of maintaining strong US–China relations.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 10:41 PM IST
article-image
US President Donald Trump with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Busan. | X

US President Trump on Wednesday held a “long and thorough call” with Chinese President Xi Jinping, during which they discussed a wide range of bilateral and global issues, including his upcoming visit to China, which he said he is looking forward to.

Taking to Truth Social he said, "I have just completed an excellent telephone conversation with President Xi, of China. It was a long and thorough call, where many important subjects were discussed, including Trade, Military, the April trip that I will be making to China (which I very much look forward to!)"

The two leaders also discussed Taiwan, the war between Russia and Ukraine and the current situation with Iran. According to Trump, talks were also held regarding China’s purchase of oil and gas from the United States. He said that discussions took place on numerous other subjects and were "all very positive!"

Read Also
India-US Trade Deal: Washington To Cut Reciprocal Tariffs To 18%, Donald Trump Claims India Will...
article-image

Speaking on US–China ties, he said, "The relationship with China, and my personal relationship with President Xi, is an extremely good one, and we both realize how important it is to keep it that way. I believe that there will be many positive results achieved over the next three years of my Presidency having to do with President Xi, and the People’s Republic of China!"

FPJ Shorts
'Social Media & Online Gaming Must Be Restricted...': Sonu Sood Reacts To 3 Minor Girls Committing Suicide In Ghaziabad
'Social Media & Online Gaming Must Be Restricted...': Sonu Sood Reacts To 3 Minor Girls Committing Suicide In Ghaziabad
‘Very Positive’: US President Donald Trump After ‘Long & Thorough Call’ With Chinese Prez Xi Jinping
‘Very Positive’: US President Donald Trump After ‘Long & Thorough Call’ With Chinese Prez Xi Jinping
Controversy At Lucknow School As Several Class 9 Students Suspended For Taking Chowmein At Farewell Party Sparks Parent Outrage
Controversy At Lucknow School As Several Class 9 Students Suspended For Taking Chowmein At Farewell Party Sparks Parent Outrage
Ghaziabad Sisters Die By Suicide After Addiction To Task-Based Korean Online Game Sparks Family Dispute And Tragedy
Ghaziabad Sisters Die By Suicide After Addiction To Task-Based Korean Online Game Sparks Family Dispute And Tragedy

The call comes just days after India and US annouced a Trade deal after which US President announced a reduction in tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Very Positive’: US President Donald Trump After ‘Long & Thorough Call’ With Chinese Prez Xi...
‘Very Positive’: US President Donald Trump After ‘Long & Thorough Call’ With Chinese Prez Xi...
‘Security Forces Feel Crippled’: Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Admits Challenges In...
‘Security Forces Feel Crippled’: Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Admits Challenges In...
Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi Killed In Libya, Attorney General Confirms Death By Gunshot Wounds As...
Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi Killed In Libya, Attorney General Confirms Death By Gunshot Wounds As...
Indian National Varun Arora Convicted By US Federal Jury For Mid-Air Sexual Assault On Domestic...
Indian National Varun Arora Convicted By US Federal Jury For Mid-Air Sexual Assault On Domestic...
‘No Reason To Believe’: Russia’s Foreign Ministry On India Reconsidering Oil Purchases After...
‘No Reason To Believe’: Russia’s Foreign Ministry On India Reconsidering Oil Purchases After...