Operation Herof 2.0: Viral Video Claims Pakistan Army Vehicle 'Ambushed' In Balochistan (Screengrab) | X

Quetta: Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has intensified its attack on the Pakistani Army and other government security agencies over the past two days, with its fighters reportedly capturing several locations across major cities, including Quetta. On Monday, reports claimed that BLA fighters ambushed a Pakistani Army convoy in Balochistan.

Notably, BLA fighters struck 12 cities as part of ‘Operation Herof-II’. A viral video shows huge black smoke billowing out from an Army vehicle, while a large number of damaged vehicles were also seen. The exact location of the incident is not known. There are no reports of any casualties. The Free Press Journal could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Here's The Video:

Insurgents strike 12 sites in "Herof Phase II"

Notably, Operation Herof Phase II continued across Balochistan for more than 35 hours, with fighters maintaining positions in multiple areas and repelling military and administrative presence, according to a statement issued by Jeeyand Baloch, spokesperson of the BLA, on Sunday, as reported by ANI.

As stated by Jeeyand Baloch, the operation remained active in several districts, including Shaal and Noshki, where BLA fighters were said to be exerting pressure on Pakistani security forces and local administration. He claimed that fighters were still present in various locations and that Pakistani forces were facing what he described as decisive pressure.

The BLA spokesperson further said that Deputy Commissioner Noshki Muhammad Hussain Hazara and Assistant Commissioner Maria Shamoo, who were earlier arrested by BLA fighters, had been released.

She is Hawa Baloch, part of the ongoing Baloch rebel operation against Pakistani Islamist forces.

According to the statement, the officials were freed on humanitarian grounds, with the BLA reiterating that it does not consider police, Levies, or local civil administration as direct adversaries if they do not resist its fighters.

The statement claimed that more than 150 personnel from the Pakistani army, Frontier Corps, and police had been "neutralised" during the ongoing phase of the operation. However, Pakistan calimed that its forces have killed over 140 militants so far and only 17 security personnel lost their lives.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, another video surfaced online, with claims that after the BLA's attack on a Pakistani military camp in Nushki, camouflage trousers, boots, and other military gear were left abandoned by Pakistani soldiers before fleeing.

pic.twitter.com/tygbUEjfHY — Pramod Kumar Singh (@SinghPramod2784) February 1, 2026

No personnel, gunfire, or active combat is visible in the video.