'Leave Their Pants Behind': Viral Video Shows Abandoned Trousers At Pakistan Military Nuski Camp After Attack By Balochistan Liberation Army

An video circulating on social media is being claimed as video from a Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) attack on a Pakistani military camp in Nushki, Balochistan.

The viral video shows a camp-like area strewn with abandoned debris, including camouflage trousers, boots and other military gear, which users allege were left behind as personnel fled the site.

No personnel, gunfire or active combat is visible in the video. Instead, it appears to show the aftermath of an alleged strike rather than the attack itself.

Many netizens mocked he situation and said that the Pak army left their pants in fear.

The post accompanying the video mocked the Pakistani Army, sarcastically suggesting troops fled in panic and drawing parallels with Pakistan’s 1971 surrender during the Bangladesh Liberation War.

BLA Attack

The BLA has claimed it launched coordinated assaults across Balochistan on January 31, 2026, under “Operation Herof Phase II,” alleging heavy casualties and hostage-taking claims that remain independently unverified. Pakistan, however, has rejected these assertions, stating its forces neutralised 145 militants during retaliatory operations.

Social media reactions raised the narrative around the abandoned trousers, turning the visuals into memes and symbols of alleged retreat, while analysts cautioned against misinformation amid ongoing insurgency and information warfare in the region.