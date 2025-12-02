 Pakistan: Female BLA Suicide Bomber Attacks Frontier Corps HQ In Balochistan, 6 Militants Killed
A female suicide bomber from the banned Balochistan Liberation Army attacked the Frontier Corps headquarters in Nokundi, Balochistan, triggering a prolonged gunfight. Six militants, including three who breached the compound, were killed. This marks the BLA’s third female-led attack, following previous bombings targeting Chinese nationals and military convoys in the region.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 01:54 PM IST
Pakistan: Female BLA Suicide Bomber Attacks Frontier Corps HQ In Balochistan, 6 Militants Killed | File Pic (Representative Image)

Karachi: A female suicide bomber of the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) blew herself up at the entrance of the headquarters of a paramilitary force in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, triggering a prolonged gunfight in which six militants were killed, security officials said on Tuesday.

The attacker detonated herself at the main entrance of the Frontier Corps (FC) headquarters in Nokundi town of Chagai district on Sunday night, the officials said.

The BLA later identified the bomber as Zinata Rafiq and released her photograph.

Following the explosion, six militants attempted to storm the headquarters.

Three were shot dead near the entrance after an extended exchange of fire, while the remaining three managed to enter the compound before being encircled by FC personnel. The security officials said the three have been killed as well.

Residents said intermittent gunshots and explosions were heard from inside the headquarters until Monday evening.

The incident marks at least the third time the BLA, considered the most active and well-armed insurgent group in Balochistan, has used a female suicide attacker.

In April 2022, Shari Baloch, a mother of two, carried out a suicide bombing targeting Chinese teachers at Karachi University's Confucius Institute, killing four people, including three Chinese nationals.

In June 2023, another female bomber, Sumaiya Qalandrani Baloch, targeted a Pakistan military convoy in Balochistan's Turbat area.

In October 2024, investigations into the killing of two Chinese engineers near Karachi Airport found that a female BLA activist had played a leading role in planning and executing the attack.

