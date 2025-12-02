Pakistan Unrest: Section 144 Imposed In Rawalpindi Ahead Of Mega Protest By Supporters Of Imran Khan's Party Amid His Death Rumours

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan | File Pic

Islamabad: After rumours of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's death surfaced on social media, tensions have erupted in Pakistan. In the wake of possible mega protests by supporters of Khan's political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), authorities in Rawalpindi have imposed Section 144 in the city, banning public gatherings from December 1 to 3.

The order was issued in this regard by the office of Deputy Commissioner Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema, reported Pakistani newspaper The Dawn. Khan is currently lodged in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail. The former Pakistan PM's supporters are demanding to meet him after his death rumours surfaced online.

Notably, PTI supporters have reportedly started to gather outside the jail for the protest. Khan's party also submitted a list of six lawyers to jail authorities requesting them to meet the former Pakistan PM, reported India TV.

What Is Prohibited Under Section 144 In Pakistan?

- Sit-in rallies, gatherings, protests, and assembly of more than four people.

- Carrying weapons, sticks or batons.

- Display of arms or delivering hate speeches.

- Confronting police personnel.

- Pillion riding and use of loudspeakers.

Meanwhile, PTI Canada demanded that authorities should allow Khan's party members to meet him. "It is deeply alarming for the entire nation that Imran Khan’s meetings continue to be blocked by the authorities. As CM Sohail Afridi stated, it has now been 28 days since 4th November and he has not been allowed to meet a single person. This must end immediately, his meetings must be restored without further delay,” PTI Canada said in its X post.

Last week, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi was manhandled by Pakistani police personnel outside Adiala Jail as he went to Rawalpindi to meet Khan.

From the past one week, unverified reports about Khan's death have been making rounds on social media. However, Pakistani authorities denied these reports. PTI supporters are accusing Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Muni of orchestrating Khan's assassination plot.

BREAKING



Massive Genz protest started in Pakistan after Imran Khan's relatives went to meet him at Adiala Jail 🔥



Crowds going to free Imran Khan pic.twitter.com/9Paq2xk9bG — Frontalforce 🇮🇳 (@FrontalForce) November 25, 2025

On November 27, Khan’s son Kasim Khan issued a public appeal over the mistreatment of his father in Adiala Jail, claiming that the 73-year-old has been held in "solitary confinement" for weeks with no access to family members or confirmation of his condition.

In a post on X, Kasim Khan said his father has been detained for 845 days and has spent the past six weeks in solitary confinement “in a death cell”.