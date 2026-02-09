 Sergio Gor Thanks President Donald Trump After Message Wishing Luck To USA Cricket Team At ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Donald Trump came out in support of the USA Cricket Team a day after they lost to Indian Cricket Team in their opening encounter of the tournament held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (February 7).

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 02:54 AM IST
article-image
Sergio Gor Thanks President Donald Trump After Message Wishing Luck To USA Cricket Team At ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | X

Mumbai, February 8: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Sunday thanked President Donald Trump after he shared a message in support of the USA Cricket Team during their campaign at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 being held in India and Sri Lanka. Donald Trump came out in support of the USA Cricket Team a day after they lost to Indian Cricket Team in their opening encounter of the tournament held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (February 7).

He shared the post on his Truth Social account and said, "I just heard the Cricket World Cup is underway in India! I wish the best of luck to TEAM USA! We have a very strong team. America is rooting for you!" He also shared a picture of the USA Cricket Team posing with the US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on the ground along with International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah.

Sergio Gor reshared the post on his official social media account while thanking the President for sharing the message and encouraging the team. He said, "Thank you for the kind words Mr. President!"

Sergio Gor landed in Mumbai to cheer for his team during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 clash. He shared a post on social media and said, "Just landed in Mumbai for the T20WorldCup game! Big day for team USA. Go Team USA."

IND Vs USA, ICC T20 WC26: US Ambassador Sergio Gor Meets ICC Chairman Jay Shah At Wankhede Stadium...
article-image

USA Cricket Team displayed fearless cricket and restricted India on 161 in their 20 overs. India were reeling on 77/6 in their 13th over, however, skipper Suryakumar Yadav took the responsibility to get India to a fighting total with his 84 runs off just 49 balls with 10 fours and 4 sixes. USA fell short of the target and lost to India by 29 runs.

