IND Vs USA, ICC T20 WC26: US Ambassador Sergio Gor Meets ICC Chairman Jay Shah At Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai; See Pics

US Ambassador Sergio Gor Meets ICC Chairman Jay Shah At Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai | X

Mumbai, February 7: The Ambassador for the United States to India Sergio Gor met International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and discussed about the exponential growth of cricket in US. The meeting was held during the India vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 clash in their first game of the tournament.

Sergio Gor shared the details about their meeting on his official social media account and said, "A pleasure meeting with @ICC Chairman @JayShah at the #T20WorldCup today. We discussed the exponential growth of cricket in the United States with our world-class infrastructure, star talent, and incredible fans."

Sergio Gor landed in Mumbai earlier today to support and cheer for his team facing India in their opening game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. He shared a post on social media and said, "Just landed in Mumbai for the #T20WorldCup game! Big day for team @usacricket Go Team USA."

Sergio Gor also shared the pictures of his meeting with Jay Shah which shows that Jay Shah also gifted him a cricket bat with the signatures of the Indian Cricket Team players.

USA Cricket Team surprised the cricket fraternity as they finished in the Super Eight during the ICC T20 World Cup 2025 edition. They also defeated Pakistan in the previous edition.

The team had a good start with the bowl against Indian as they managed to get early wickets. However, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav took the responsibility and managed to get the team to a fighting score of 161 runs.

Suryakumar Yadav scored 84 off just 49 deliveries with 10 fours and 4 sixes. He scored 21 runs from the last over after which Mumbai-origin USA pacer Saurabh Netravalkar gave away 65 runs in his four overs without getting a single wicket in the match.

USA T20 World Cup 2026 Squad:

Monank Patel (C), Jessy Singh, Andries Gous, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane.