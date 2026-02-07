Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Virat Kohli's Record For Most Player Of The Match Awards In T20Is During IND Vs USA ICC T20 WC26 Clash

Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Virat Kohli's Record For Most Player Of The Match Awards In T20Is | X

Mumbai, February 7: Indian Cricket Team Captain Suryakumar Yadav won the Player of the Match for his exceptional innings of 84 runs in the India vs USA match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Suryamkumar achieved a rare milestone with his performance and the Player of the Match award in the clash as he surpassed Indian star batter Virat Kohli for the most number of Player of the Match awards in T20Is by Indian.

Suryakumar Yadav came in to bat when Indian Cricket Team was struggling with early fall of wickets in the game against USA. India were reeling at 77/6 at one point of time while batting first. However, Suryakumar Yadav who is in exceptional form took the responsibility and took the team to a competitive total of 161 runs.

The Indian skipper scored 84 runs off just 49 deliveries with 10 fours and 4 sixes, helping Indian team to reach a respectable total. USA could not chase the target and lost the game by 28 runs.

Suryakumar Yadav received the Player of the Match award for his first half-century in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 edition. With this award, Suryakumar's tally reached 17, surpassing Virat Kohli 16.

Suryakumar Yadav achieved the feat in only 105 T20Is while Virat Kohli took 125 T20Is to reach the number. Rohit Sharma and Axar Patel follow at third and fourth spot with 14 and 8 Player of the Match awards respectively.