Who Is Harmeet Singh? USA Player Once Arrested By Mumbai Police For Driving Car On Andheri Railway Station

Harmeet Singh returned to familiar surroundings during the IND vs USA clash at the Wankhede Stadium. Once a prodigy in the Mumbai talent web, Singh had take the long route to international cricket. The left-arm spinner now represents the USA national cricket team.

On his return to Mumbai, fans were quick to remember an incident of his past. Harmeet was born and brought up in Mumbai and featured for the India U19 team that won the 2012 World Cup. He also featured in the IPL and was a household name.

Netizens were quick to bring back a story of Harmeet Singh's arrest from 2017. At that point in his career, Singh was not part of the USA set up and was based in Mumbai. He was arrested for driving his car onto the platform of the Andheri Railway Station.

Singh did so in the early hours of the morning, with the platform teeming with passengers. Many panicked and tried to escape from the platform, after which the former Under-19 cricketer controlled the vehicle and stopped it adjacent to railway tracks.

Harmeet was also questioned in the IPL 2013 spot fixing case but was cleared by the police. The left-arm spinner moved to the United States and qualified for the national team. He made his debut in 2024 and has been a regular with the side.

He has since featured in 22 ODIs and 25 T20Is for the United States. With the ball, Harmeet finished with figures of 2/26 in his four overs. The left-arm dismissed both Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel in a fine bowling display.