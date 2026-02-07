IND Vs USA: Mumbai-Origin USA Pacer Saurabh Netravalkar Leaks 65 Runs As Suryakumar Yadav Smashes 21 In Last Over

Mumbai-Origin USA Pacer Saurabh Netravalkar Leaks 65 Runs As Suryakumar Yadav Smashes 21 In Last Over | X

Mumbai, February 7: Mumbai-origin USA pacer Saurabh Netravalkar conceded 65 runs in his four overs during the India vs USA clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. India recovered from an early collapse thanks to a captain's knock from Suryakumar Yadav, who steadied the innings and helped the team post a competitive total of 161.

Suryakumar Yadav came in to bat after Indian Cricket Team was struggling against USA after losing early wickets. India were 77/6 in their 13th over after which the skipper took the responsibility on himself and scored 84 runs off just 49 balls with 10 fours and 4 sixes at a strike-rate of 171.43.

USA pacer Saurabh Netravalkar who is an Indian-American was expensive in his four overs and the stats which he would like to forget. Netravalkar gave away 65 runs in his four overs with the wickets column empty.

He is one of the most experienced bowlers in the USA squad. He came to bowl the last over in the match while Suryakumar was on strike. Suryakumar Yadav smashed 21 runs in his last over, helping Team India to set a target of 161 runs.

Shadley van Schalkwyk was the pick of the bowlers as he managed to get four wickets in the match while giving away only 25 runs in his four overs.

The fans were expecting a high score from Team India as they won the toss and chose to bat first against USA. Many fans said that the target of over 300 will be seen in the game today, owing to the team's form in the previous games just ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. However, they were surprised with the early loss of wickets in the game.

Now, the responsibility lies on the bowlers to take early wickets and wint their first game in the contest.