'Set Target Of 300 Runs': Fans Expect Huge Total As Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss & Chooses To Bat Against USA; Watch VIDEO

Fans Expect Huge Total as Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss & Chooses To Bat Against USA; Watch VIDEO | X

Mumbai, February 7: Excitement is brewing among the Indian cricket fans ahead of the India vs USA clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium. As per the latest update, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss and Team India have decided to bat against USA.

As the most-awaited is about to begin, the fans and supporters are showing strong confidence in the Indian cricket team and are also speculating that the 300-run mark might be breached for the first time ever in a T20I in this game.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Speaking about the high-voltage game, a fan outside the Wankhede Stadium told IANS, "We want India to win the toss today and set a target of 300 runs for the USA." Fans are expecting a record high-score target from the Indian Cricket Team.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Team India enters the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 as the most favourite to lift the trophy as they are the defending champions and their recent form has been exceptional in the India Vs New Zealand five-match T20I series and the practice game against South Africa where the Indian players managed to set a massive target of 240 runs.

The USA side is seen as an underdog despite its steady progress on the international stage. The fans believe that the Indian Team will get to an aggressive start with the bat and manage to cross the 300-run mark for the first time in the T20I history.

Both Teams Playing XI

India Playing XI: Ishan Kishan (w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy

USA Playing XI: Andries Gous (w), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel(c), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar