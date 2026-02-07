 'Set Target Of 300 Runs': Fans Expect Huge Total As Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss & Chooses To Bat Against USA; Watch VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Set Target Of 300 Runs': Fans Expect Huge Total As Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss & Chooses To Bat Against USA; Watch VIDEO

'Set Target Of 300 Runs': Fans Expect Huge Total As Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss & Chooses To Bat Against USA; Watch VIDEO

As the most-awaited is about to begin, the fans and supporters are showing strong confidence in the Indian cricket team and are also speculating that the 300-run mark might be breached for the first time ever in a T20I in this game.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 06:58 PM IST
article-image
Fans Expect Huge Total as Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss & Chooses To Bat Against USA; Watch VIDEO | X

Mumbai, February 7: Excitement is brewing among the Indian cricket fans ahead of the India vs USA clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium. As per the latest update, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss and Team India have decided to bat against USA.

As the most-awaited is about to begin, the fans and supporters are showing strong confidence in the Indian cricket team and are also speculating that the 300-run mark might be breached for the first time ever in a T20I in this game.

Speaking about the high-voltage game, a fan outside the Wankhede Stadium told IANS, "We want India to win the toss today and set a target of 300 runs for the USA." Fans are expecting a record high-score target from the Indian Cricket Team.

Team India enters the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 as the most favourite to lift the trophy as they are the defending champions and their recent form has been exceptional in the India Vs New Zealand five-match T20I series and the practice game against South Africa where the Indian players managed to set a massive target of 240 runs.

FPJ Shorts
Brahmins Stage Semi-Nude Protest In Agra Over Manoj Bajpayee Film Title, FIR Filed, Makers Apologise
Brahmins Stage Semi-Nude Protest In Agra Over Manoj Bajpayee Film Title, FIR Filed, Makers Apologise
Mumbai’s KEM Hospital Launches Educational Film Series On 67 Diseases To Boost Public Health Awareness
Mumbai’s KEM Hospital Launches Educational Film Series On 67 Diseases To Boost Public Health Awareness
WI Vs SCO: Romario Shepherd Takes Hat-Trick Vs Scotland, Strikes 4 Times In 5 Balls In T20 World Cup 2026 | VIDEO
WI Vs SCO: Romario Shepherd Takes Hat-Trick Vs Scotland, Strikes 4 Times In 5 Balls In T20 World Cup 2026 | VIDEO
IND VS USA Toss Update: India Batting First In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opener, Jasprit Bumrah Unwell
IND VS USA Toss Update: India Batting First In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opener, Jasprit Bumrah Unwell

The USA side is seen as an underdog despite its steady progress on the international stage. The fans believe that the Indian Team will get to an aggressive start with the bat and manage to cross the 300-run mark for the first time in the T20I history.

Read Also
IND VS USA Toss Update: India Batting First In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opener, Jasprit Bumrah Unwell
article-image

Both Teams Playing XI

India Playing XI: Ishan Kishan (w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy

USA Playing XI: Andries Gous (w), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel(c), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Set Target Of 300 Runs': Fans Expect Huge Total As Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss & Chooses To Bat...
'Set Target Of 300 Runs': Fans Expect Huge Total As Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss & Chooses To Bat...
WI Vs SCO: Romario Shepherd Takes Hat-Trick Vs Scotland, Strikes 4 Times In 5 Balls In T20 World Cup...
WI Vs SCO: Romario Shepherd Takes Hat-Trick Vs Scotland, Strikes 4 Times In 5 Balls In T20 World Cup...
IND VS USA Toss Update: India Batting First In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opener, Jasprit Bumrah Unwell
IND VS USA Toss Update: India Batting First In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opener, Jasprit Bumrah Unwell
Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 07, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 07, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
'Came All The Way From England’: Fans Arrive At Mumbai’s Wankhede For IND vs USA, T20 World Cup...
'Came All The Way From England’: Fans Arrive At Mumbai’s Wankhede For IND vs USA, T20 World Cup...