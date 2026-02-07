'Disgusting, Rotten Mind': Prakash Raj REACTS To Post Claiming 'Jesus Didn't Help Jemimah, Balaji Blessed Mandhana' After RCB's WPL 2026 Triumph

Prakash Raj REACTS To Post Claiming 'Jesus Didn't Help Jemimah, Balaji Blessed Mandhana' | X

Mumbai, February 7: Actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj on Saturday slammed a social media user over a communal post after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 final in Vadodara. The social media user targeted DC captain and Indian Women's Cricket team batter Jemimah Rodrigues over her religion.

'Jesus Didn't Help...'

The user took to social media and shared a post comparing the religions of both the teams' captains - Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana. The user said, "Jeasus didn't Help Jemimah Rodrigues. But Tirupati Balaji gave his Blessings to Smriti Mandana! Congratulations #RCB for winning #WPL2026."

The social media post which went viral on social media made a controversial reference to Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana. The user attributed Mandhana's success to Tirupati Balaji's blessings and that Jesus did not help Jemimah.

Prakash Raj Reacts

Prakash Raj replied to the post and slammed the user for his pathetic mindset and communal post. He said, "Only a Disgusting …Rotten mind can think like this.. is this where we have come to #justasking."

The social media post is getting sharp reactions from the users as they are condemning the religious comparison and they are also calling it inappropriate and divisive.

Player's Faith Not Linked To Performance

The achievements in sports should not be linked to the player's faith and the performances on the field are a result of their hard work, preparation and team effort rather than their religious beliefs.

RCB Triumph

RCB's WPL 2026 triumph has been otherwise widely celebrated by the fans, with Smriti Mandhana playing a crucial role in the victory. RCB lifted the WPL trophy for the second time after beating RCB in a high-voltage final in Vadodara.