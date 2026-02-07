T20 World Cup 2026: England Begin Title Quest Against Spirited Nepal At Wankhede Stadium

England cricket team. | (Credits: X)

Mumbai: England will be looking to make shortwork of Nepal when the two clash in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Group C match at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Sunday.

The England skipper Harry Brook will be hoping to redeem himself after the infamous developments in Wellington, where Brook was involved in an incident at a nightclub and received much criticism for the same.

Coming to the match on Sunday, England will be overwhelming favourites given their formidable batting arsenal that covers all bases and a fine mix of world-class pacers and spinners in the bowling department.

England will be hoping to go all the way in the competition having been world champions in this format in 2010 and 2022 and were also finalists in 2016, where Carlos Brathwaite famously spoilt their party winning the trophy for the West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

In terms of the build-up for the marquee event, England have been almost perfect and will be one of the teams expected to make it to the semifinals, from where any team can mount a challenge for the World Cup.

The English are grouped alongside debutants Italy, Nepal, Scotland and the West Indies, England would be expected to go hard against all teams with no scope for complacency whatsoever given the tricky, unpredictable nature of the format.

Having been victorious in 11 out of the 17 T20Is they featured in last year, losing only two, England have the ability to set massive totals and at the same time chase down huge targets as well.

Dew could be a factor at the Wankhede during the latter half of the match and England will have to rely on the experience of Adil Rashid to deal with that challenge.

Nepal, on the other hand, will certainly be up against it when they face a strong England side and will have to bring their A-game to the table.

The Rohit Paudel-led side had ran South Africa mighty close in the 2024 T20 World Cup with the Proteas scraping through by just one run.

They had also got Bangladesh all out for just 106 in another game of the same tournament.

Most recently, Nepal stunned two-time T20 World Champions West Indies 2-1 in a three-match series, which can certainly boost their confidence ahead of the World Cup.

In other competitions, they had reached the summit clash of a tri-series that was played in June last year, which also had the Netherlands and Scotland in the mix.

The Nepalis also made it to the final of a Quadrangular T20I series which also saw the participation of Qatar, Hong Kong and Kuwait.

Teams (from):

England: Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (wk), Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Dipendra Singh Airee, Basir Ahamad, Kushal Bhurtel, Sudneep Jora, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sher Malla, Lalit Rajbanshi, Nandan Yadav.