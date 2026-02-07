 'Surya Bhai Mazak Mat Karo...': Mohammed Siraj Reveals T20 World Cup Call Up Came 2 days Before IND Vs USA Clash
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Surya Bhai Mazak Mat Karo...': Mohammed Siraj Reveals T20 World Cup Call Up Came 2 days Before IND Vs USA Clash

'Surya Bhai Mazak Mat Karo...': Mohammed Siraj Reveals T20 World Cup Call Up Came 2 days Before IND Vs USA Clash

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was a late addition to India's T20 World Cup squad and made instant impact with a 3-fer in the IND vs USA clash on Saturday. Siraj finished with figures of 3/29 as India got their campaign off to a winning start. The pacer revealed that India captain Suryakumar called him 2 days before the game, to which he replied 'Surya bhai mazak mat karo'

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 11:30 PM IST
article-image

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was a late addition to India's T20 World Cup squad and made instant impact with a 3-fer in the IND vs USA clash on Saturday. Siraj finished with figures of 3/29 as India got their campaign off to a winning start. The pacer revealed that India captain Suryakumar called him 2 days before the game after an injury to Harshit Rana.

“I received Surya bhai’s call yesterday, he told me ‘Miyan, pack your bags and join the squad’. I told Surya bhai don’t play with me, because I thought he’s joking. It was my dream to play the T20 World Cup at home, it was written so I’m here," Siraj told in the post match show.

Siraj was the 11th hour addition to the Indian squad after an injury to Harshit Rana. Rana suffered an injury that ruled him out of the tournament prompting India's need for a replacement.

Siraj flew to Mumbai after Suryakumar Yadav's call, with selector Pragyan Ojha also later confirming the decision. The India pacer landed in Mumbai just 24 hours before the IND vs USA game on Saturday.

FPJ Shorts
Pune News: Central Railway GM Prateek Goswami Conducts Extensive Safety Inspection Across Daund–Lonavala Section
Pune News: Central Railway GM Prateek Goswami Conducts Extensive Safety Inspection Across Daund–Lonavala Section
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Calls For Rapid Expansion On 100th Anniversary, Warns Against Forces Out To Weaken India
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Calls For Rapid Expansion On 100th Anniversary, Warns Against Forces Out To Weaken India
'Surya Bhai Mazak Mat Karo...': Mohammed Siraj Reveals T20 World Cup Call Up Came 2 days Before IND Vs USA Clash
'Surya Bhai Mazak Mat Karo...': Mohammed Siraj Reveals T20 World Cup Call Up Came 2 days Before IND Vs USA Clash
Thane MACT Awards ₹5 Lakh Compensation To Son Of Elderly Woman Killed In Kalyan Road Accident
Thane MACT Awards ₹5 Lakh Compensation To Son Of Elderly Woman Killed In Kalyan Road Accident
Read Also
IND Vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026: Mohammed Siraj Makes Instant Impact On Return After 557 Days
article-image

More to follow...

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Surya Bhai Mazak Mat Karo...': Mohammed Siraj Reveals T20 World Cup Call Up Came 2 days Before IND...
'Surya Bhai Mazak Mat Karo...': Mohammed Siraj Reveals T20 World Cup Call Up Came 2 days Before IND...
Who Is Harmeet Singh? USA Player Once Arrested By Mumbai Police For Driving Car On Andheri Railway...
Who Is Harmeet Singh? USA Player Once Arrested By Mumbai Police For Driving Car On Andheri Railway...
Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Virat Kohli's Record For Most Player Of The Match Awards In T20Is During IND...
Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Virat Kohli's Record For Most Player Of The Match Awards In T20Is During IND...
Netherlands Pacer Claims 'We Lost To Ourselves, Not Pakistan' After Dramatic T20 World Cup Collapse
Netherlands Pacer Claims 'We Lost To Ourselves, Not Pakistan' After Dramatic T20 World Cup Collapse
IND Vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Show Powers India To Winning Start In Title Defence,...
IND Vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Show Powers India To Winning Start In Title Defence,...