'Surya Bhai Mazak Mat Karo...': Mohammed Siraj Reveals T20 World Cup Call Up Came 2 days Before IND Vs USA Clash

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was a late addition to India's T20 World Cup squad and made instant impact with a 3-fer in the IND vs USA clash on Saturday. Siraj finished with figures of 3/29 as India got their campaign off to a winning start. The pacer revealed that India captain Suryakumar called him 2 days before the game after an injury to Harshit Rana.

“I received Surya bhai’s call yesterday, he told me ‘Miyan, pack your bags and join the squad’. I told Surya bhai don’t play with me, because I thought he’s joking. It was my dream to play the T20 World Cup at home, it was written so I’m here," Siraj told in the post match show.

Siraj was the 11th hour addition to the Indian squad after an injury to Harshit Rana. Rana suffered an injury that ruled him out of the tournament prompting India's need for a replacement.

Siraj flew to Mumbai after Suryakumar Yadav's call, with selector Pragyan Ojha also later confirming the decision. The India pacer landed in Mumbai just 24 hours before the IND vs USA game on Saturday.

