 IND Vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026: Mohammed Siraj Makes Instant Impact On Return After 557 Days
India pacer Mohammed Siraj made an instant impact on his return to the team after more than 18 months. Siraj had not featured for the t20I side in more than 18 months but was handed a late call up after an injury to Harshit Rana. With Jasprit Bumah also unwell, Siraj was thrust into the playing XI, and responded with 2 early wickets in the IND vs USA clash.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 10:04 PM IST
article-image

India pacer Mohammed Siraj made an instant impact on his return to the team after more than 18 months. Siraj had not featured for the t20I side in more than 18 months but was handed a late call up after an injury to Harshit Rana. With Jasprit Bumah also unwell, Siraj was thrust into the playing XI, and responded with 2 early wickets in the IND vs USA clash.

Siraj was hit for a massive six by USA captain Monank Patel, silencing the Wankhede crowd. However it was the Hyderabad pacer who had the last laugh, getting him out in the same over. Patel tried to cut Siraj but hit it straight to Tilak Varma.

He followed it up with the wicket of Saiteja Mukkamalla. Struggling to connect, the USA opener tried to flick it to the fence, only to find Varun Chakravarthy. Siraj's opening burst breathed life into the Indian crowd, with the Wankhede loud and cheering the home team.

