Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Son Agni Dev Denies Reports Of Registering For PSL 2026 Auction After Name Appears On List; Mother Shares Post

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Son Agni Dev Denies Reports Of Registering For PSL 2026 Auction After Name Appears On List

Mumbai, February 7: Bollywood director and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra and film critic Anupama Chopra's son Agni Dev Chopra shared a social media post and denied reports of him registering for the upcoming season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026. However, his name has appeared on the list of players who registered for the 11th edition of the PSL. He has been registered as a US citizen on the list with the base price of PKR 6,00,000.

Agni Dev's mother Anupama shared his Instagram Story on her social media account in which he stated that the reports are misleading and that he has not enrolled to play in the Pakistani tournament. The list can be checked on the official website of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

He said in the Instagram Story, "Fake and misleading reports are being circulated in my name regarding a tournament. I would like to clarify that I have not enrolled for the PSL. I remain fully focused on my cricket journey in the USA and my long-term career goals. I request everyone not to fall prey to misinformation."

His mother shared the screenshot from Agni Dev's Instagram Story and did not say anything. There is not response from the Munna Bhai MBBS producer and his father Vidhu Vnod Chopra so far. Agni Dev is US citizen and can participate in the leagues worldwide.