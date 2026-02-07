Munna Bhai MBBS Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Son Agni Dev Registers For PSL 2026 Auction; Check Base Price & Other Details

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Son Agni Dev Registers For PSL 2026 Auction | X

Mumbai, February 7: Bollywood director and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra and film critic Anupama Chopra's son Agni Dev Chopra has registered for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 edition. Agni Dev Chopra has played Indian domestic cricket till 2025 and has also featured in the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). He has also won the Madhavrao Scindia 2023-24 for Highest Run Getter In The Ranji Trophy-Plate Group from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Base Price & Other Details

Agni Dev Chopra has registered himself as a US citizen and the details can be found on the official website of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). He has also mentioned that he is a left-handed batsman and right-arm offspin bowler at a base price of PKR 6,00,000 which roughly amounts to over 2100 USD and ₹1.9 lakhs.

BCCI Changes Rules

Earlier, even foreign players were allowed to play in the domestic cricket in India. However, BCCI changed the rule in 2024 and mandated that the players now require Indian passport to feature the domestic cricket. Agni Dev also played in the domestic cricket in India for Mizoram till last year.

Retirement Mandatory

The players need to retire from the Indian Cricket to play in the foreign leagues. Since, Agni is a US citizen, he can feature in the Pakistan Super League and also in other leagues around the world.

Earlier, Unmukt Chand captained the India Under-19 team in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2012 and also featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) retired from the Indian Cricket after which he was allowed to feature in the leagues worldwide.