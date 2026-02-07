 IND VS USA: Wankhede Stunned In Silence As Abhishek Sharma Departs For Golden Duck In ICC T20 World Cup Debut
Abhishek Sharma's first ever game at an ICC T20 World Cup ended in disappointment. Playing the IND vs USA clash at the Wankhede Stadium, Sharma hit the ball straight down to the fielder on the offside of Ali Khan. Abhishek is the World No.1 batter in t20Is and his dismissal had the Wankhede crowd stunned in silence on Saturday.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 07:27 PM IST
India opener Abhishek Sharma had a evening to forget on Saturday. Sharma was earmarked as a player to watch out for at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 given his exploits in the format. However, at the Wankhede, the 24-year-old India opener was dismissed for a golden duck.

Abhishek is the World No.1 batter in t20Is and his dismissal had the Wankhede crowd stunned in silence. USA's Pakistan-born pacer Ali Khan celebrated with joy as the danger man walked back into the dugout.

USA displayed their game smarts to foil Abhishek Sharma's game plan. Naturally an aggressive batter, the left-hander has been given the license to go and attack from the get out. Sharma favours the off-side, especially the area over covers.

On Saturday, USA deployed Sanjay Krishnamurthi at deep cover at the Wankhede. Sharma struck fiercely at an Ali Khan delivery, but it only landed as far as Krishnamurthi on the fence.

more to follow..

