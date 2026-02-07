'Came All The Way From England’: Fans Arrive At Mumbai’s Wankhede For IND vs USA, T20 World Cup Match - WATCH |

Mumbai: Cricket fans are flocking to Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group Stage clash between India and the USA. Supporters have arrived not just from India, but also from the US and England, eager to witness what promises to be a thrilling, action-packed match. While some fans cheered for Jasprit Bumrah, several others arrived holding placards with messages supporting Ishant Kishan and Abhishek Sharma.

Speaking to IANS, fans hoped for India to win the toss and bat first, adding that they would love to see the team set a target of 300 runs for the USA. "We want India to win the toss today and set a target of 300 runs for the USA," a fan said.

Another fan expressed hope and said that it will be a 'cracking match', as Team India has been performing well in the last few games and has been scoring high. "I think it’s going to be a cracking match because we’ve seen Team India’s performances in the last few games. They have been involved in many high-scoring matches. So, if India bats first today, I think they could probably score more than 250..."

An Indian living in the States, who is also a family member of USA captain Monank Patel, said they had travelled to Mumbai to support the USA team. "We have come today to support the USA."

A fan who came all the way from England to cheer for Team India, and especially fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Sharing his excitement, he said, “I’ve come all the way from England to watch this one match, India versus USA. I’m really looking forward to it. “Jai Hind.”” He added that he hopes India performs well and makes it to the final.

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team have also arrived at Wankhede Stadium for the IND vs USA match.

In the T20 World Cup, the Indian team is looking to create history as they enter as defending champions. If Surya Kumar Yadav's team wins the trophy, they will become the first team to defend their title and also to win at home. India has previously lifted the trophy in 2007 and 2024, and if they can repeat the same this year, India will become the first team to win three T20 World Cup trophies.

