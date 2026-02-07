 Salman Khan Attends RSS Vyakhyanmala Event In Mumbai As Part Of Centenary Celebrations - WATCH
Actor Salman Khan attended the RSS Vyakhyanmala lecture series in Mumbai on February 7. The two-day event, held at the Nehru Centre Auditorium, is part of the RSS centenary celebrations and is themed “100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons.” It aims to reflect on the organisation’s long journey, societal role, and vision for the future.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 07:06 PM IST
Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan on Saturday, February 7, attended the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Vyakhyanmala event. The event is a two-day lecture series themed "100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons."

Meanwhile, the program is being held as part of the RSS centenary celebrations and aims to reflect on the organization's long journey, its role in society, and the ideas shaping its future. The two-day event, which began on February 7, will conclude on February 8, 2026, at the Nehru Centre Auditorium in Mumbai.

