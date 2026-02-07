 Mumbai News: Lilavati Hospital Trust Dispute Deepens After Former Police Commissioner Parambir Singh Files Complaint Against Trustees Over sudden removal
A fresh dispute has erupted at Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre after former police chief Parambir Singh filed a complaint against trustees of the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust following his abrupt removal as executive director.

Megha Kuchik Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 06:17 PM IST
article-image
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh | X (@ani)

Mumbai, Feb 07: A fresh controversy has erupted at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital after former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh filed a complaint against the trustees of the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust (LKMMT), alleging serious malpractice in the hospital’s operations.

The complaint was lodged on February 6, hours after Singh was suddenly removed from his post as Executive Director of the Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre, intensifying an already simmering internal dispute within the trust.

Police confirm receipt of complaint

Dixit Gedam, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone IX, confirmed that Singh has filed a complaint against the trustees. However, police officials stated that while the complaint has been received, no FIR has been registered so far.

Singh plans legal challenge

According to sources, Singh approached the police after his abrupt removal from the Executive Director’s position, a role he had assumed in July 2024 following his retirement from the police force. Singh has reportedly reiterated that he intends to legally challenge his removal.

The FPJ attempted to contact Parambir Singh for his response, but he did not reply.

Trustees deny allegations

Responding to the allegations, Rajiv Mehta, a permanent trustee of the Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre, strongly refuted Singh’s claims, asserting that Singh was merely a highly paid employee and not a trustee of the trust.

“Parambir Singh was a highly paid employee, not a trustee. However, he considered himself the owner and trustee. He signed forged documents for authentication, and we later discovered his malfeasance,” alleged Mehta.

Trust claims collective decision to remove Singh

He further stated that the trust had taken collective action against Singh following the discovery of alleged irregularities. “We held a vote, and nine out of the 11 trustees voted to remove him. Accordingly, we terminated his employment. Further, we filed a complaint against him on February 6 at the Bandra police station for alleged cheating, fabrication of documents and misappropriation of funds,” Mehta added.

Rajiv Mehta claimed that there are no legal grounds for Singh’s complaint.

Sequence of complaints outlined

Another trustee, Prashant Mehta, claimed that the trustees first sacked Singh from the post of Executive Director of the Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre. Then, Singh filed a complaint against the trustees. Afterwards, the trustees filed a complaint against Singh at the Bandra police station.

Fresh allegations against Singh

Echoing similar allegations, trustee Prashant Mehta accused Singh of forging official records and interfering in the trust’s internal affairs. “Singh, along with a trustee, has duped the trust to the tune of several crores. Being merely an employee, he forged board meeting minutes and interfered in the internal functioning of the trust. He is not fit to continue, and hence the board sacked him,” Prashant Mehta said.

Singh alleges retaliatory action

During his tenure as Executive Director, Singh had claimed to have uncovered a major scam involving former trustees of Lilavati Hospital. Soon after lodging a criminal complaint in this regard, he was removed from his position — an action he has described as retaliatory.

