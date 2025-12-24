Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate Undergoes Successful Angioplasty, Recovering At Lilavati Hospital | File Photo

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Manikrao Kokate is recuperating well after undergoing a successful coronary angioplasty at Lilavati Hospital, according to doctors treating him.

Dr Jalil Parkar's Statement

Providing a health update, Dr Jalil Parkar of Lilavati Hospital said that following the findings of a coronary angiography, Kokate underwent angioplasty involving two major arteries. "Subsequent to the coronary angiography findings of Mr Manikrao Kokate, today Mr Kokate underwent a successful coronary angioplasty involving two main arteries. He is recuperating well in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). Tomorrow we shall give a news bulletin to media at 4 pm at the gates of Lilavati Hospital," Dr Parkar informed.

Kokate was admitted to Lilavati Hospital after being diagnosed with Acute Coronary Syndrome along with escalated hypertension. Earlier, on December 20, Dr Parkar had said that Kokate was brought to the hospital's casualty ward on December 18 with very high blood pressure. "We conducted all the tests, and after examination, we concluded that it was Acute Coronary Syndrome and escalated hypertension. Necessary medications were immediately started," he had said.

The health update comes amid significant political developments surrounding the NCP leader. On Friday, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Kokate in connection with a 1995 cheating case, directing him to furnish a bond of Rs 1 lakh. Following his conviction in the case, Kokate resigned on Thursday from his post as Maharashtra's Sports and Minority Development and Waqf Minister.

Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat has since re-allotted Kokate's ministerial portfolios to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Announcing the resignation and re-allotment in a post on X, Pawar cited "constitutional morality and institutional integrity." He said Kokate's resignation was in keeping with the party's belief that the rule of law is supreme and public life must be guided by respect for the judiciary.

Kokate had earlier faced controversy after a video showing him playing online rummy during a legislative council session went viral, drawing widespread criticism.

Doctors at Lilavati Hospital said Kokate continues to be under close observation, with his condition currently stable.

