 Hari Shankar Verma Assumes Charge As Member (Operations & Business Development) Of Railway Board
Hari Shankar Verma, 1987 batch IRTS officer, has assumed charge as Member (Operations & Business Development), Railway Board, and Ex-officio Secretary to GoI. Formerly Director General (Safety), he strengthened Indian Railways’ safety record. Verma has held key roles including DRM Mumbai, CPM CR Mumbai, earning multiple awards and is recognized as specialist in railway traffic and operations.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 12:19 AM IST
article-image
Hari Shankar Verma, 1987 batch IRTS Officer has taken over the charge of the post of Member(Operations and Business Development), Railway Board and Ex-officio Secretary to Government of India. |

Hari Shankar Verma, 1987 batch IRTS Officer has taken over the charge of the post of Member(Operations and Business Development), Railway Board and Ex-officio Secretary to Government of India. Prior to this, he was Director General, Safety, Railway Board.

Previously Served as Director General (Safety)

During his illustrious career, Verma has successfully discharged various important responsibilities in Indian Railways as Additional Divisional Railway Manager, CR, Mumbai, Divisional Railway Manager, Salem Division, SR, Chief Passenger Traffic Manager, CR, Mumbai, Principal Chief Operations Manager, Hubli, SWR and Director General, Indian Railways Institute of Transport Management, Lucknow. While holding all the posts, Verma established many records/achievements.

As Director General, Safety, Railway Board, Indian Railway's safety record was taken to new heights. With focus on process improvement, the number of consequential accidents have drastically come down.

Award-Winning Officer

Verma had received Rail Minister Award two times and many awards at the GM level. Verma got training on Management from Singapore, Malaysia & Italy and he is well-known as a specialist in Railway Traffic and Management.

