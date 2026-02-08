Railways' Financial Health Shows Gradual Improvement: Gross Traffic Receipts Up 5.1% In 2024-25 Over 2022-23

Indian Railway | Representative Image

The Union Government has released key financial performance details of Indian Railways for the last three financial years, highlighting trends in Operating Ratio, Gross Traffic Receipts and Net Revenue. The figures were shared by Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question raised in the Rajya Sabha recently.

Growth in Gross Traffic Receipts

According to the information presented, the financial health of Indian Railways has shown gradual improvement over the recent years. The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report has indicated that the Gross Traffic Receipts of Indian Railways for the financial year 2024-25 have registered a growth of 5.1 percent as compared to 2022-23. This increase reflects better revenue generation from passenger services, freight operations and other railway-related earnings.

The Operating Ratio, which is considered a key indicator of efficiency and financial performance of the Railways, has also been monitored closely over the past three years. The ratio reflects how much Indian Railways spends to earn every rupee of revenue. A lower operating ratio indicates better financial management and cost efficiency.

Zonal Performance Data Published Annually

The minister further informed the House that detailed information regarding Zonal Railway-wise Surplus and Shortfall is compiled and published in the Annual Statistical Statement of Indian Railways. These reports provide a comprehensive picture of financial performance across different railway zones and help in assessing the economic viability of operations in various regions of the country.

He also stated that all such financial data and statistical reports are made available in the public domain on the official website of Indian Railways for transparency and public access. This enables researchers, policymakers and citizens to track the performance and progress of the national transporter.

Future Growth Driven by Amenities and Safety

The written reply emphasized that the government remains committed to improving the operational efficiency and financial sustainability of Indian Railways through modernization, infrastructure development and better management practices. Increased focus on passenger amenities, safety measures and expansion of freight corridors are also expected to contribute to stronger revenue growth in the coming years.

The financial performance of Indian Railways continues to remain a crucial subject of parliamentary discussion as it plays a vital role in the country’s economy and public transportation system. The latest figures indicate steady progress and reflect the ongoing efforts of the Railways to enhance efficiency and service delivery across the nation.

