'Railway Staff Deaths In Track Work Drop 66% Due To Enhanced Safety, Tech Upgrades': Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw | ANI

Enhanced safety measures introduced by Indian Railways have resulted in a significant 66 percent decline in deaths of railway staff engaged in track maintenance work, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha recently. The number of fatalities has dropped from 196 in 2013-14 to a substantially lower level due to continuous improvements in safety protocols and infrastructure modernization.

Compensation Paid to Accident Victims

The minister stated that Indian Railways has paid Rs 30.75 crore as ex-gratia relief to the next of kin of passengers who died in train accidents between 2022-23 and 2024-25. In addition, Rs 23.53 crore has been paid as compensation to victims’ families following decisions of the Railway Claims Tribunal (RCT).

Highlighting technological upgrades, Vaishnaw said the railways is steadily modernizing its signalling system to improve reliability and safety. Electrical and electronic interlocking systems with centralized operations have replaced old mechanical signalling at 6,660 stations as of December 31, 2025. Interlocking of 10,097 level crossing gates has also been completed to enhance passenger safety.

Safety Infrastructure Upgrades

Complete track circuiting has been provided at 6,665 stations to verify track occupancy through electrical means. Block Proving Axle Counter (BPAC) systems have been installed on 6,142 block sections to ensure that trains have fully cleared sections before allowing the next movement, thereby reducing human error.

Automatic Block Signalling, aimed at improving line capacity, has been implemented across 6,625 route kilometers. Additional reliability measures such as dual detection systems, redundant power supplies, and improved transmission systems are also being incorporated.

The minister further informed that signalling failures have declined by about 58 percent over the last 11 years, leading to a sharp reduction in train accidents. The number of consequential train accidents has come down from 135 in earlier years to just 12 in 2025-26 so far, marking a 90 percent reduction.

Training and Welfare Measures

Several steps have also been taken to ensure the safety and welfare of track maintenance employees. Workers have been provided with essential safety gear including reflective jackets, helmets, gloves, safety shoes, torches, raincoats and winter jackets. Mechanized equipment and lightweight tools have been introduced to reduce physical strain and improve efficiency.

Regular training programs, medical examinations, and safety awareness sessions are conducted to reinforce safety practices among staff. Facilities such as restrooms, drinking water, accommodation, and hardship allowances have also been extended to track maintainers.

Read Also Legal Void: Activists Push For Restoration Of Section 377 Amid Surge In Animal Abuse Cases

A VHF-based Approaching Train Warning System is being progressively introduced across the network to provide advance alerts to staff working on tracks. So far, around 340 block sections have been covered under this system.

Tribunal Awards Settled Within 30 Days

Under the existing compensation policy, Indian Railways provides an ex-gratia payment of Rs 25 lakh to the family of an employee who loses life while on duty. Passenger compensation cases are decided by the Railway Claims Tribunal, and payments are made within 30 days of receiving court judgments.

The minister emphasized that the combination of technological upgrades, strict maintenance protocols and employee welfare initiatives has contributed to improved railway safety standards across the country.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/